BROOKVILLE — The Ohnahdagon Society recently donated $3,330 to the Brookville Area Food Pantry and Jefferson County Youth Field Days from its annual golf scramble.
The Hi-Level Golf Course at Kossuth was the site of the 14th annual Ohnahdagon Society Memorial Golf Scramble. The society donated all the proceeds from the golf outing to the food pantry and youth field days. The society has been donating the money from its fundraiser to the food pantry every year since it started.
There were 13 teams in the field. The scramble was held in honor of Walt Fike, Lenny Ferraro, Mike Leadbetter, Chuck Galbreath, Rod Martz and Rick Simpson.
Making this event possible were the following donors and sponsors: Tom’s Meat, K&T Supply, Tionesta Beverage Co, Fremer Molding and Flooring, CSN Holdings, Plyler’s Laundromat, Penn Separator Corp., Macdonald & Owen, Plyler’s Oil and Lube, Brookville Firemen’s Club, Lindemuth Excavation Inc., Rick Dush Contracting, Edward Jones Investments –Matt Reitz, William and Linda Weaver, Plyler’s Carwash & Laundromat, FOE 983, Tionesta Beverage Co., Aflac –Ben Aaron, Minich Truck and Trailer Repair, Hi-Level Golf, #1 Brookville Chevrolet & Buick, Simpson Excavation, Hometown Market, Giant Eagle –Brookville, and Blackbird Distillery
The Ohnahdagon Society extended its thanks to all of the sponsors and businesses who helped make the event a huge success. The members also extended a special thank you to Mindy Hess and her staff at Hi-Level for their assistance.
The next golf scramble to benefit the Brookville Food Pantry is already scheduled for July 30, 2023.