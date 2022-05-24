Olive Mae Hetrick, 102, of New Bethlehem (Cottage Hill), passed away on Sunday morning, May 22, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born March 13, 1920 on the Lucas family farm in New Bethlehem, on now what is known as Lumber Road, she was the ninth of 15 children of the late Ola T. “Joe” and Mary Ann (Space) Lucas.
Olive attended Porter School and was valedictorian of her graduating class.
She married Charles A. Hetrick Jr. on April 25, 1940. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2003.
Mrs. Hetrick was a homemaker and raised nine children.
Along with raising her family and working on the farm, she worked beside her husband helping to manage and run the Hetrick’s Farm Supply Inc. family business where she was a much-respected parts lady.
When she wasn’t working, her favorite pastimes were reading fiction books and doing jigsaw puzzles. Her favorite times were spent seeing and spending time with all her family members and their children.
In her early years, Olive and her sister, Elmo, helped many kids collect wildflowers and leaves for school projects.
Survivors include eight children, Dean Hetrick (Lisa) of New Bethlehem, Dale Hetrick (Charlotte) of Painesville, Ohio, Timothy Hetrick (Rae), Marc Hetrick (Sherry), Judy Smith (Edward), Penny Kunselman (Thomas), all of New Bethlehem, Cindy Hetrick of Eugene, Ore., and Janet Shoemaker (Barry) of Cooksburg; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Chelcie Edwards of Eagle Harbor, N.Y.; a daughter-in-law, Judy Hetrick of New Bethlehem; and two sisters-in-law, Velma Lucas of New Bethlehem and Kay Lucas of New Castle.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Mike Hetrick; and 13 brothers and sisters, Pauline (Theodore) Daugherty, Alvine (Geneva) Lucas, Irene (Darl) Kerr, Katherine Adams (Lester) Avery, Ralph (Ruby) Lucas, Lucille (Percy) Reddinger, Clarence (Enid) Lucas, Myron (Edna) Lucas, Phillip (Virginia) Lucas, Robert Lucas, Kenneth (Betty) Lucas, Duane Lucas and Elmo Derose (Bucky) Kline.
She had been lovingly cared for at her home by family members and her three friends, Cindy, Jodie and Shelley. Mom thanks you all for such good care.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Burial will take place in the Kellersburg Lutheran Cemetery, Madison Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.