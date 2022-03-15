Gable Steveson knew his life had changed after he won Olympic gold. The Minnesota star remains shocked by how wrestling fans have celebrated him this season during what has amounted to a college farewell tour.
He drew a standing ovation at the Big Ten Tournament after he was announced the heavyweight winner. He didn’t even have a championship match — he won by injury default. Still, the fans took advantage of one of the final chances they’ll have to let him know how much they have appreciated the dominance, showmanship, athleticism and celebratory backflips that have made him unique.
“It’s weird,” Steveson said. “I don’t know, it’s odd to have that love from everybody, every single fan base. You know, people are supposed to root for their team, and they’re out here — I go out there and get a forfeit and they’re on their feet going crazy ... It’s outrageous.”
Steveson also received a standing ovation at Iowa — one of Minnesota’s longtime rivals — in January. Fans at road venues such as Michigan lined up after duals to get his autograph.
The tour has one more stop — Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where he can put a memorable final touch –a repeat national title — on one of the most impressive collegiate seasons ever when he competes at the NCAA championships this week.
Steveson is 13-0 this season, having foregone competing in tournaments. But it’s not the wins, it’s how he’s done it, that has left people in awe. He has outscored his opponents 205-64, with all but one of his opponents’ points coming by escape. He’s looking to become the first Division I wrestler to finish a season with a perfect bonus rate — that is, winning every match where a bonus is possible by at least eight points. Penn State’s David Taylor was the closest to achieving the feat when he finished with a 92.75% bonus rate in 2012.
Overall, he is on a 47-match win streak. Steveson is aware of the numbers, but is most concerned about winning a second national title.
“I would love to go out there and do a 100% bonus rate for the whole season and be that legend that has done it, and the only person has ever done it,” Steveson said. “But at the end of the day, it’s postseason and everybody is going to give you the best.”
The fact that Steveson is even wrestling in college surprised some, given the options he had. When he announced he was returning, he also announced that he had signed an name, image and likeness deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. He also drew interest from mixed martial arts organizers before making his decision.
Ultimately, NIL might be what kept him in school.