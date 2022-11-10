BROOKVILLE — Individuals, community and church groups are putting the finishing touches to their Christmas gifts for this year’s Operation Christmas Child shoebox program.
Operation Christmas Child was begun in 1993 to provide Christmas gifts for children in war-torn Bosnia. During that first year, 28,000 boxes were sent to children in the Balkans. The program has continued to grow, and since that first Christmas effort, more than 198 million children ages 2 to 14 in more than 170 countries and territories have received Christmas shoeboxes.
Shoeboxes are filled with toys, personal care items, clothing, crafts and activities, school supplies and can even include a personal note and photo from the person(s) sending the box.
The gifts will be collected next week, November 14-21, to be shipped around the world through Samaritan’s Purse.
Area collection sites include:
Brookville — Roseville Independent Chapel on Route 322, west of Brookville. Collection times are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m. and Monday (November 21), 9 to 11 a.m.
Punxsutawney — New Beginnings Assembly of God on Walston Road. Collection times are 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and also on Sunday; Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.l and Monday, November 21, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Clarion — Trinity Point Church of God on Trinity Drive in Clarion. Collection times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, and 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, November 21.
DuBois — Temple Baptist Church on Lincoln Drive. Collection times are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday; 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; 12 to 3 p .m. Thursday; 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 to 5p.m. Sunday and 6 to 8 a.m. Monday, November 21.
Anyone needing more information about packing a shoebox can find help at samaritanspurse.org.