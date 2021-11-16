(The Center Square) – A new state analysis found violations for passing school buses while students are boarding are on the rise.
The revelation came during a news conference with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police, the Department of Education, Lower Allen Township Police and the West Shore School District transportation group earlier this month. They discussed the importance of transportation safety, challenges with the recent change in daylight and the results from Operation Safe Stop.
Operation Safe Stop is an annual education initiative to raise public awareness about the consequences for improperly passing a school bus. Operation Safe Stop data from participating school districts and law enforcement agencies reported 252 violations of the law, an increase from the 120 reported last year.
Convictions for breaking the School Bus Stopping Law decreased from 746 in 2019 to 314 in 2020.
The School Bus Stopping Law requires motorists approaching from any direction to stop at least 10 feet from a school bus with the stop arm extended and red flashing lights. Motorists who encounter a school bus on the opposite side of a highway divided by a barrier or median are not required to stop.
“With additional challenges such as darkness coinciding with more of our students’ school bus ride times and the distraction of the quickly approaching holiday season, it is important that motorists remain vigilant while sharing the road with school buses and students,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary Kurt Myers said.