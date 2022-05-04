Recently, I found out that someone my age passed away.
Having just turned 40, I get a little morbid when I hear about someone around that age dying. I let the name rattle around in my head a while, trying to connect it to someone. The name of the father was familiar to me, so I was able to grab my old yearbook and look this person up. I found her, staring at a camera 22 years ago, alive and smiling. Twenty-two years away from when her life would just suddenly end.
From one perspective, if she were 17 or 18 at the time, she basically doubled her lifespan from the time that picture was taken. From another, she should have had another 40 years ahead of her. How much time is enough time?
I then found me, so much younger and thinner, with a stupid expression of hope for the future about to start with graduation. In the same book, I found both of us smiling in the past, but me with at least one more day in the present.
She wasn’t a part of my friend group. Try as I may, I can’t connect the face to any memories. I’ve found that I’ve forgotten so many people from 20 years ago. My mom or sister will tell me about someone, and I’ll say, “Am I supposed to know them?” They often get frustrated that I don’t remember these people, but I don’t. Each of us is like a celestial body moving through the universe. Sometimes, other bodies get caught in our gravitational pull and they continue in our orbit, or we continue in theirs. Other times, our gravity barely pulls on the other, maybe causing a small wobble or a faint shift, even briefly pulling them out of their normal orbit until our pull fades and they return to where they were before we came through.
But my thoughts for this person made me wonder what happens when we are suddenly taken out of people’s orbits. It made me wonder about what would happen to Tim if something happened to me or Joy. We are his stars, and he orbits us very closely, as I imagine this person’s children did her.
Twenty-two years ago, she and I went off in our universes, impacting others and changing the world around us. We both looked at a camera with that naive hope of the future that seemed vast and unknowable, infinite and portentous. Twenty-two years is a long time, but it also isn’t. What if she knew she only had 22 years ahead of her when that picture was taken and her black-and-white face appeared in a sea of her classmates, just a couple of grades behind a color photo of me among my classmates. What choices might she have made differently? What seemingly massive problems would have become insignificant? Would she be happy in the life she’s chosen?
And what about me? If I knew how long I had when I looked at the camera, what would I have done differently? Would I live with more urgency if I knew when the end was? Would life seem long in 22 years, or would 22 years go by in a blink?
I don’t know. Working in a high school, I can tell you that there is no way to help kids who have only lived 15 or 18 years to understand how truly short the next 20 will be. They have no concept of 20 years! Even if we could go back, those kids in the yearbook would probably think they had world enough and time. I always did, no matter what the adults in my life told me.
Think of all the people in your orbit. How would the lack of their gravitational pull impact your life? And when the edge of your gravity has a chance to bump into another’s, even for an instant, push them in a positive direction instead of spinning them out of control.
We can’t tell which of us will be here 22 years from now. And we couldn’t tell those kids in my yearbook which of them will live beyond 2022. All we can do is hold those in our orbits tightly and nudge the ones in our periphery in better directions than they were in before we passed by them.
q q q