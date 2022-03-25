When I was Tim’s age, it seemed like I would never be 16 and learn how to drive. When I was 16, 18 seemed a century away. Then at 18, 21 couldn’t get there quickly enough. But then something changed.
After 21, I woke up one morning at 25. Twenty-five led rather quickly to 30. I had Tim then, and time sped up even more. We moved here and I realized I was 35. This week, my thirties will be a memory, washed away like sandcastles built too close to the ocean.
I never really minded being in my thirties. Yes, the hair in my ears and nose were an annoyance. Yes, the aches just from waking up in the morning were a bit much. And yes, the weight gain because my metabolism decided to short out was frustrating. As much as I joked about being old, none of that outweighed the benefits of my third decade. I was a true adult. If life were a game, my twenties were the tutorial level where I figured out the controls. My thirties were where I actually got to play.
The transition from twenties to thirties was marked by social acceptance. In my twenties, I had to take my dad or father-in-law with me any time I needed to make a big purchase because the clerks never took me seriously. But then I turned 30, and when I went to make a big purchase, the people behind the counter talked to me like I was actually the one spending the money. Calling companies became so much easier. I moved through life with the confidence that I’ve gained enough miles on my odometer to be a real human. I even felt like a grown-up. Prior to that, I couldn’t shake the feeling that Joy and I were just playing house. By 35, I knew I didn’t know everything, but I knew enough to get by.
But then I woke up to 38 and the impending 40 started to loom large on the horizon. By 39, I was in a deep depression that made me acknowledge my birthday to anyone who passed, just to try to make it happy like the song said. I went waaaaay over the top. A kid handed me a birthday tiara as a joke first period that day, and I wore it all day. I think I was rather obnoxious.
This year, I’m doing everything I can to forget it. I’m deliberately avoiding parties, preferring to head to Pittsburgh to see some sights and buy some comics than do the usual get-together-and-sing-over-cake birthday shenanigans.
So, here comes 40. No “Lordy, lordy” stuff. Just 40. Another year ticking away on the odometer of my life, insignificant other than the reminder that we only have a limited number of years. Plus, our culture is so fickle in how it looks at age – too few years or too many and you’re a fool to be mocked. But if you’re in the sweet spot, the Goldilocks Zone, you’ve got this all figured out. You’ve seen enough branches in the road to seem well-traveled. I am reminded of Nick in “The Great Gatsby.” During the scene where Gatsby and Tom battle over Daisy’s affections, Nick suddenly remembers that the day is his birthday. He’s turning 30 in the book, sure, but the sudden realization is no less relevant at 40 than it would have been a decade ago.
Nick narrates, “Before me stretched the portentous, menacing road of a new decade.”
That’s really what these decade marks are, branches in our lives, roads that contain so much mystery and potential danger. Those new roads may seem ominous, but like so many roads, they simply lead somewhere we haven’t been before.
OK 40, let’s see where this branch in the road takes me.
q q q