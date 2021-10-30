Editor’s note: This article concludes the Baseball and Faith column from Msgr. Siefer, Luke Daghir and Ben Daghir. The writers hope that this series has not only helped in renewing interest in America’s Pastime, but also through a deeper spiritual renewal.
Every ball player who has ever played the game of baseball had a last inning. This final inning is the great equalizer in baseball or in other words what is commonly experienced by each ball player. All good things must come to an end.
For little leaguers, their last inning may have been when they were younger in the small field or older in the larger ball field depending on when they experienced their last game. For high school players, their last inning may have been in districts, states or Legion baseball. For college players, it may have been in the playoffs or the last regular season game because the team did not qualify for postseason baseball. For Major League players, their last inning may have been at home or away.
No matter who or what level the baseball player is, they either will have or have had a last inning.
In life every human person has a last day like a baseball player has a last inning. GK Chesterton, a renowned British Catholic writer of the early 20th century, said “death is the great equalizer.” Kings, queens, the wealthy, tyrants, the heroes, the famous, the poor, you, and me –everyone has a last day.
These Baseball and Faith columns have tried to live up to the title “Baseball and Faith” by drawing connections. However, there is one really big difference between baseball and faith.
There is no Resurrection in baseball.
When a player comes out of retirement they simply come out of retirement; they did not come back to life. Extra innings is the same game –the game didn’t end and, suddenly, come back to life.
In Christianity there is a Resurrection. As the Catechism powerfully notes, “The Resurrection of Jesus is the crowning truth of our faith in Christ.” The crowning truth of Christianity is that “yes there is a last inning in our earthly lives, but there is a Resurrection that changes everything.”
The Resurrection is what gave the saints Peter and John the confidence and courage when they were called forth before the Sanhedrin in front of the leaders, elders, scribes, and high-priestly class of that time. Peter and John were taken into custody the previous day for “teaching the people and proclaiming in Jesus the Resurrection of the dead (Acts 4:2).” After the assembly discussed what they were to do with Peter and John the Sanhedrin ordered each of them to never again speak or teach in the name of Jesus.
Peter and John’s response is simply astounding. They boldly said, “It is impossible for us not to speak about what we have seen and heard. (Acts 4:20)” In time Peter would be crucified upside down, John would be exiled, and the other Apostles would be martyred in different ways and places.
Baseball has had great hall of famers but no martyrs. The faith has had thousands and thousands of martyrs and there will continue to be martyrs.
The Resurrection simply hits baseball out of the ballpark.
q q q