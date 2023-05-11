For me, April and May are some of the toughest months in the classroom.
It’s no one’s fault, really. I’m working with teenagers, and they see the weather and want to be outside. Spring sports happen earlier to take advantage of outdoor lighting, and Easter Break, if it’s too long, gives the kids a bit too much freedom to slog through the last couple of months. Add in seemingly endless standardized testing, and you have a time period in a teacher’s life rife for rethinking life choices.
(Aside: It’s no wonder, really, that so many teachers are getting out of the profession. That’s been the case for a long time before anyone noticed. I don’t see people leaving the profession as a problem because it should help make the profession as a whole stronger. Though I am concerned about how few people are going into teaching, and local colleges reorganizing and shuffling programs, personnel, or pushing out professors who actually did the job once probably doesn’t help improve the quality of candidates coming through, but that’s a column for another time.)
When my focus is entirely on this standardized test or that unfunded government mandate, you begin to wonder why I went into teaching in the first place. Was it to make a difference? Was it to build the future? Then people start talking about how AIs will take over education in the next 10 years, I wonder if being a teacher is worth not being literally anything else.
I think we all get there in our jobs. This is, after all, my third career, and the one that I like the most, even on the bad days. All this stuff about “quiet quitting” and “nobody wants to work anymore” is just masking the reality that people are working, some people aren’t getting paid enough to work, and every human gets frustrated with their job. Something, I bet, AI won’t do.
Fortunately, I’ve done this job long enough to know that if I want to remember why I teach, I just need to look around. Recently, we had a career fair at the school, and these fairs are one of the best ways to remind myself why I do what I do. I just work my way through the employers and look for familiar faces. I always find one or two. These are kids – adults now, but they’ll always be kids to me – who I first met as sophomores and probably haven’t seen in a couple of years. They come to these career fairs and financial reality fairs because they’re doing well and want to show kids in the community they came from that the future is bright.
Not all of them stayed in the area, by the way. Recently, one of our graduates came in from her base in a different state to show our kids here that the Air Force has some cool jobs. This girl always wanted to be in the Air Force. Sometimes, the kids tell you when you first meet them: “Hi, I’m so-and-so, and I will be a something-or-other.” In elementary school, it’s cute. In high school, it’s a challenge to themselves. Other kids don’t know, but they know they’ll figure it out. Some kids, they have no idea and no real understanding how to figure it out. It’s those kids who need people who have sat in the same classrooms and ate at the same McDonald’s to show them what might be next.
But the kids coming back also show us, their teachers, that when the scientifically-proven-to-be-ungood-for-education standardized tests get us down, the senioritis is flaring up and making it a struggle to get kids to finish projects, and the graduation-enflamed existential dread makes kids extra emotional, we’re right where we need to be.
I know that I’m not the reason these kids succeeded. They did it on their own, and I was just a cog in the machine that sharpened some of their foundational skills so they could get there. But I was a cog in that machine, and they are always excited to tell me how they’re doing. They never ignore me or tell me to buzz off, so I must have done something positive. Even if it was giving them deliberately bad dating advice to make them laugh through whatever situation felt so very big to them in a moment where their perspective is understandably limited.
When you’re freaking out about the future, I just want to tell you that some of the kids are all right. They’re protecting our country or our streets. They’re driving our ambulances or delivery trucks. They’re designing the future or running the machines that build it. They’re dreaming of castles in the clouds and doing the work to build the foundations beneath them. For every “kids these days” stories you hear, there are 10 stories about awesome kids. You just don’t hear about them because they’re quietly doing what they need to do and don’t have time to be a punchline.
q q q
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.