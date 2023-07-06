Once upon a time, I described Tim as “not a picky eater.”
Baby Tim ate whatever we put in front of him. His favorite snack was green beans, and I remember his chubby little hands grabbing them out of the container and shoveling them into his little mouth like Jabba the Hutt eating a frog thing in “Return of the Jedi.” One of my favorite videos is Tim munching on cut up Ginger Gold Apples and saying, in a tiny baby voice that went away too soon, “Ginger Gold right here!”
It didn’t matter what it was, Baby Tim ate everything we fed him.
Until he didn’t.
Like the name “Timmy,” eating whatever was in front of him went away so quickly that I wasn’t able to adapt. I’d still put green beans in front of him and he’d shove them away. He still loves Ginger Golds, but his approved food list began to shrink rapidly.
I knew a guy in Lancaster who was a chef. Like, a proper chef. I mean, he did real chef stuff. His greatest lament was that his kids only ate hot dogs and macaroni and cheese. Back then, I figured that it was always so, and my kid would always be a non-picky eater. I had no idea that these kids probably started out indiscriminately and then narrowed their focus, or that mine would be next.
When Tim discovered that he liked hamburgers, that became a big deal. He became a hamburger connoisseur. McDonalds? Chef’s kiss. Wendy’s? Gourmet. A long while ago, we tried a hamburger at a non-fast-food joint, and he wouldn’t have it. He demanded to know what we had given him. That wasn’t a hamburger! It was an abomination! Personally, I thought it was pretty good. I mean, I ate it when he wouldn’t, at home and microwaved, and I thought it was fine. It was a steak place, so I think they used more steak in their burgers, but something about it did not meet Tim’s approval.
But hamburgers were also the first sign that the taste buds were maturing. His focus began to relax. He liked the hamburgers that I grill – and I don’t do pre-made patties. Then, he nodded in approval while eating a Dutch Pantry burger. This was a surprise – a non-fast-food burger was okay for Tim consumption? Unheard of. Then we went to Tastee Freez, and he loved that one. Soon, he went from actively resisting trying new things to actually trying new things when we offered. Sometimes, he’d shrug it off. Other times, he was all-in. Green beans are back on the menu, boys.
And I was completely unprepared for what came next: he asked to try what we’re having.
This is one of those parenting things you don’t really get prepared for. The flow from eating everything to eating virtually nothing to trying new stuff was like going through rapids in a barrel. Once I started to adapt to the new normal, it changed. Growing up is as much mental as physical, and every time he outgrows a pair of pants, his mental processes are ready for another challenge.
Since the NBA playoffs started, Joy and I struggled to resist the Taco Bell marketing, but we finally gave in. Tim, eating a soft taco, said, “May I try that chalupa?”
Mid-bite, I looked up and my eyes narrowed. What if he liked it? Then he’ll want more of my chalupa. We don’t get Taco Bell very often – and we get the most of it during NBA playoffs – and I didn’t want to surrender a bite.
No. This was mine. My own. My precious.
But, alas! Parenting means you have to respond when your kid is interested, especially if he’s doing something you’ve been trying to push. I let him try a bite of my chalupa.
And eat most of my second chalupa.
A long time ago, a troubled-yet-wise man told me to enjoy every phase of Tim’s life. He didn’t warn me that those phases feel so long when you’re in them but go too quickly when they change. Knowing that the food on my plate was safe was something I don’t think I was ready to sacrifice.
I don’t have to stop at McDonald’s after hitting Taco Bell anymore. And I don’t have to sit and wait while he chokes down dinner slowly like we’re trying to torture nuclear codes out of him with food. I don’t even have to offer a bite to see if he’d like something because he’s already asking to try it.
This is a new phase. For Tim, it’s likely to be a tasty one.
