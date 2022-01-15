I am fortunate for my generation. Joy and I have been homeowners since we were first married. This is our third house together. Each house has taught me something new about being a man and being a homeowner, none more than this one.
When I first moved here, the superintendent who hired me drove me around the school district to show me where our students lived. It was important to him, since I was moving from Lancaster and wasn’t established anywhere, that I live in the school district. As part of his tour, he had also looked up houses for sale and drove me past them. He knew a lot about the town and the houses, and we passed by the house I live in now. I will be forever grateful.
Another thing I’m grateful for is his home-buying advice: “You don’t need the perfect house. You need a house with good bones.”
I found one with good bones, and we love it. We’ve done so many updates that I wonder if the family who owned it before us (the only owner before us!) would recognize it.
But with every house comes maintenance. Maintenance isn’t as fun as watching new carpet brighten up a room, original hardwood floors restored by an expert, or new trim updating a living room. Maintenance is boring, unexciting, and supremely necessary.
So when Joy found water in the cupboard under the sink, I was hesitant to admit to what I knew it was.
“We have a leak!” she called while I was playing video games.
“How do you know?” I asked, mashing buttons.
“How do I know? HOW DO I KNOW??!!?”
Yeah, I know that tone.
Annoyed because I knew what this meant, I knew this was going to be hours of boring house maintenance for me, I shut off my game and moped up the stairs. We have one of those stainless-steel sinks with two equally sized basins. Joy likes her double sinks, and this one came with the house and was in fantastic shape. When we replaced the countertop five or so years ago, we kept the old sink. I felt around the pipes, and they all seemed okay, so I reached up around the trap.
It was the trap. No problem. I tightened the ring, and it fell down. I tightened it again, and it fell down again. I called my neighbor, who is far more adept at this sort of thing than I am – he’s one of the ones who helped me not burn down the house when I replaced the doorbell – and asked him if the problem was user error or if I needed a new trap.
I needed a new trap. Over time, those things loosen, and you can’t get them to stay tight. Plus, the plumber’s putty was crumbling out of the thing as I tried to tighten it.
At least it wasn’t user error.
Both of those traps were replaced years ago, and my neighbor suggested a type that was a little more expensive but tends to last longer. He helped me get the old one out, and I went to Lowe’s. There was a brief moment when I looked at two traps and thought, “They were both installed at the same time, Andy.” As per usual, I ignored myself. I returned home with parts in hand, got some moral support over text from another friend who is much better at this than I am, borrowed my neighbor’s help for a little silicone around the opening, and installed the new trap.
It took a little longer than it should have, but I had the new trap installed and working. I ran water into that sink over and over, trying to find leaks and coming up – pun intended – dry.
I flipped the faucet over to the other sink to wash my hands and I heard something underneath the sink.
The other side of the sink is leaking.
Ah, homeownership.
q q q