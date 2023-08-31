As colleges begin to kick into gear, or basic training gets rolling, or that post-high-school job gets humming, I imagine that last year’s high school seniors started evaluating the past 13 years or more of their lives and thought about who they hung out with during a time that the government mandated that they go to a place with these people.
The thing is, as life goes on, it isn’t just high school friends who vanish. We make a lot of our friends based on situations in our lives that may not last forever. In fact, nothing lasts forever, if you really think about it. I made some friends my first time through college, and we thought we’d be lifetime friends. I can only easily remember one name from that group now. I really have to think about the others.
It’s even worse for my friend group in high school!
(On the off chance that someone from high school actually reads this column: sorry.)
I, like most of my readers, am old enough to remember when Facebook first came out. This was a chance to connect with our old friends. Friendship never had to end! We would talk, post pictures, and even leave statuses that made people feel like we knew what was going on in everyone’s lives.
But we didn’t. Within a few years, I realized that I not only didn’t really know what was going on in people’s lives, but also I didn’t really matter to those people. They had no clue about me beyond what I posted. To make it more impersonal, when Facebook came out, every post was in the third person. I became nothing more than an anecdote to them and they were the same to me. When I read some of those anecdotes, I realized that I had nothing in common with these people other than that we graduated around The Year 2000 from DuBois Area High School.
(I also noticed that no one over 35 can refer to 2000 without calling it “The Year 2000.”)
The worst part of growing older, changing jobs, and moving is that friendships that were good – even great – fade away despite their quality. We had stuff in common, good times together, and even inside jokes. At first, we called and texted, even set aside time to travel to visit. Then the visiting stopped, but the calling and texting didn’t. Then it was just texting. Then just birthday texts. Then just Christmas cards. One day, you’re watching “Duck Tales” and realize that you haven’t talked to so-and-so in over a year. What are you supposed to do then? Pick up the phone and call?
For me, I’ve reached the point that I toast them with whatever beverage I have near at hand and move on. There’s no fault to the friendship’s end. I don’t live there or work there anymore, so I have a life here. I have no hard feelings, and I hope they don’t either.
Some people though, they reach out. I had one friend who had faded away suddenly text me. It was a nice heartfelt text, apologizing for anything he might have done and for the distance that formed between us.
I started to respond with an apology for letting the relationship fade, an admission that I’m not good with keeping in touch with people I don’t interact with frequently in real time, a reassurance that he did nothing…
And then I deleted it.
I tried again, rephrasing it in a way that didn’t seem like an apology. I tend to apologize for things even when I did nothing wrong, so I’ve been working on being less apologetic and, to my mind, sniveling. It was no one’s fault. It’s how life goes.
Then I deleted that text.
I tried again, hoping to phrase my response as heartfelt and eloquent as his text. I write a column, for heaven’s sake! I should be able to do that.
I deleted it.
I thought about it, overthought it, ran ideas past Joy, and the next thing I knew, it had been two weeks since he texted, and I hadn’t responded.
I was in a causality loop. I thought about the text, grew anxious about responding, didn’t respond, so I thought about the text, grew anxious about responding, didn’t respond, thought about the text…
The people in our lives who leave for one reason or another aren’t always bad for us. They were great friends at the time. Sitting here, I have a sappy montage of good times with this particular friend playing in my mind backed by some cheesy ’90s music. Sure, some people need to be cut out, but most just fade away, lost in time, through no one’s fault. It’s sad, but it’s just the way life goes.
I did manage to compose a response many weeks later, and I’m sure it was as poetic as something Shakespeare would compose given that much time and thought.
“Thanks, man. What’s up?”
