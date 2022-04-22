I got the chance to see “The Batman” in theaters on opening night, and then again on HBO Max recently.
As anyone who has read my columns knows, Batman is one of my favorite characters, and 1989’s “Batman” put me on my nerd journey. So, what did this nerd think of a movie that people are calling the best Batman movie ever made?
I didn’t like it.
This is why I’m worried. I believe that a bad nerdy movie is still a good movie. I love nerdiness for its own sake. You give me a comic book movie, no matter how bad, and I’m entertained. And if it involves Batman, I should love it.
But I didn’t like this movie. I mean, I didn’t hate it, either. But to call it the best Batman movie ever made is insane! The director obviously HATES Batman. His whole movie was, basically, a hate letter to every other Batman movie out there. And it didn’t even do well at deconstructing the Batman myth. Let me give you some examples:
— Batman narrates that everyone fears that he’s in the shadows, but whenever anyone sees him, they do the opposite of fearing him! In fact, no one is afraid of Batman in this movie! No one. Not even the street thugs in the beginning.
— Batman follows Gordon like an embarrassed emo teenager at Bring Your Child To Work Day.
— Gordon and Batman deliver their lines like they’ve been slipped sleeping pills.
— Batman kills a bunch of people in a freeway car chase because he doesn’t know high school Spanish.
The list goes on. If there’s a criticism of the Zack Snyder DC Universe, there’s an even dumber instance of it in this movie. I mean, there’s basically a “Martha!” moment about halfway through.
(Note: A “Martha!” moment refers to the scene in “Batman v. Superman” where Superman just says his mother’s name and Batman is suddenly his BFF.)
This lack of liking a film that pretty much everyone else likes has me afraid that my nerdiness is about to enter that phase that Boomer Nerds and Gen X Nerds entered ahead of me. The phase where everything made after a certain date is trash, no matter how good or modern it is. It’s the time when your age makes you a Nostalgia Nerd.
I see it all the time. People who think Star Trek peaked in the 1960s or 1990s. People who hate remakes of old sci-fi properties no matter how good they are. People who actually argue that the original “Battlestar Galactica” was a good show. People who complain every time a comic updates a character or a costume. Miserable nerds who think that a time when they were younger and more optimistic is superior to the modern, and that all franchises should willingly die instead of adapting to modern storytelling norms and production values.
Is that what happened to me, suddenly, sitting in a theater and watching Batman take what felt like 20 minutes to walk toward some bad guys because he misjudged where he should land or something? During the initial narration, I felt a thrill of excitement. I thought this would be awesome. And then when the bad guys saw him and laughed at him, Batman basically looked at his feet in shame! And in that moment, I remembered Michael Keaton dropping behind the muggers in “Batman.” I remembered Christian Bale taking out all the lights and then picking off mobsters one-by-one in “Batman Begins.” I remembered Ben Affleck swinging from shadow to shadow in “Batman v. Superman.” I even remembered Adam West trying to get rid of a giant, cartoonish bomb with more authority than the Batman on the screen! And I became afraid that I was entering the phase of Nostalgia Nerd.
There is no turning back when that happens. Nostalgia is a poison. It slowly alters your memories of the thing from the past to make it better than it was and then makes you hate anything new just because it’s, well, new. It makes you pedantically explain your movie opinion online or – GASP! – in a newspaper article. It makes you say things like “Not MY Batman” and “I don’t like nu-INSERT FRANCHISE HERE.” It makes you that guy at comic-cons everyone secretly wants to throat punch, but they have to politely nod while you rant about the good old days.
I need more research, obviously. I’m going to have to keep trying new things to see if “The Batman” was just a fluke. Maybe I just didn’t like that movie. Maybe the hype ruined it for me.
Or maybe I’m getting old.
