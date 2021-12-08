For one of the writing classes I’m teaching, I had to teach the students to create a professional-sounding email, preferably with attachments and such. Normally, in high school, these assignments become applying for an imaginary job. This class has a mix of juniors and seniors, and they all have to apply for imaginary jobs a million times for the “career readiness” mandates, so I thought I’d try something different.
Before I tell you what I did, let me explain why email etiquette is so important to teach.
In my time as both a teacher and a freelance writer, I have been on the receiving end of some disastrously bad emails. A couple of regenerations ago, when I worked in human resources, I once had someone apply for a job with an email that was all one big run-on sentence with a plethora of incorrect “your/you’re” and “their/there/they’re.” I get that typos happen – you read my column, so you know I’m not immune – but when it’s every time they use the word, it’s not just a typo. I never emailed those people back. When taking freelancing jobs, if I have to mentally correct the grammar in an ad, I feel like I should look elsewhere. As a teacher, I have received numerous emails from students – and parents at my old school! – where the entire message is typed in the subject line. Often times, we take for granted things like composing an effective email, writing an informative subject line, and understanding what “BCC” is. In fact, we take for granted knowing how to address an envelope, how to write a formal business letter, and how to fold a letter to fit into an envelope! Instead of judging those who don’t know how to do these things, we should, instead, judge those who should have taught them both the process and the importance of knowing the process as they leave childhood and enter adulthood.
In this case, me.
So now that you know why I taught these skills, let me tell you the assignments I used to teach these skills. For the business letter, I had them write to Senator Cris Dush, the local school board, or the editor of this paper with something they were passionate about. I was surprised with the varied responses I got to that – from fixing potholes to a creating a more-inclusive weight room. For the email message, I required the following structure:
- A description of a problem with Mr. Bundy or his class
- An explanation of how the problem impacts the student or the student body
- A potential solution to said problem
- A link or an attached file to assist in solving the problem
Obviously, they had to follow all grammar rules, email etiquette, and writing lessons I had covered in class. They couldn’t wait for me to stop talking and going over examples so they could write. Their impatience was obvious.
That’s never a good sign.
What did I find out? Well, there was a mix of serious responses and silly ones. Some responses made up imaginary problems – like pink mullets and, I think, how I smell. The serious ones were useful. For example, some of my self-deprecating humor bothers students because they both like me and because it might make others feel bad about themselves. Another student took exception to my entire wardrobe and provided multiple examples of how I could improve how I look – on a budget, too! One deconstructed the design of my class and provided a framework that allowed me to teach the same content but in a more logical order. As with the letters, I saw that today’s teenagers are not just Tide Pod eaters and TikTok challengers. They’re thoughtful human beings with legitimate passions and opinions.
I didn’t teach them this, but even the silly ones were sure to praise what I’m doing right and present their suggestions as a way I could improve myself and my job. It was clear from the emails that the kids genuinely care about me and were glad to have been given an opportunity to criticize a teacher, so they were careful not to allow it to become a roast or an attack.
Asking for honest feedback is something that we need to do periodically in life. As a teacher, I give feedback and criticism all the time, and the kids expect me to because it’s my job – I gave them the assignment, after all. But so many kids are afraid to ask for feedback outside of the academic boundaries. And that’s only fair because many adults don’t know how to handle honest feedback, and we rarely ask for it. In order to grow and evolve, we need feedback. We need people to help us see what needs to be improved. I fought it at first, but I am accepting the feedback I got and working to make changes.
Except for the smell one. I’m pretty sure he’s kidding.
If he’s not, please don’t tell me.
q q q