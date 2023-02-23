I like to try new things, which sounds like a lie to anyone who has ever seen me order at a familiar restaurant. Like most people of my generation, I study the menu, analyze the options, and order what I’ve always ordered. In spite of that, I do like to try new things. So, once upon a time, a friend suggested I try sushi.
Sushi is one of those odd foods that you first have to get over your preconceived notions, cultural revulsion, and drive for familiarity to learn to like.
It’s like reading Shakespeare, really. Students come pre-loaded with “Shakespeare is dumb” and have a hard time overlooking that. I once told kids to stop being normal kids for a minute and give him a try. They responded that they’d rather be boring and normal than try to like Shakespeare.
Still, my friend is wise in many things, and he knew that not all sushi is raw fish. He first steered me to gateway sushi, which was cooked or vegetable. Then, when he got me to like that, he went for safe sushi, which was fish that I already knew and liked. Then, when I was hooked – pun intended – he got me sushi sushi. Fortunately, we’re not too far from Pittsburgh or State College. I guess I was doing well enough with sushi that he introduced me to something new: food truck sushi.
I know, it sounds like a really bad idea. Again, we come with preconceived notions, cultural revulsion, and a drive for familiarity when it comes to food trucks: food trucks are rolling food poisoning centers, and only certain foods can be made in a food truck, etc. Luckily for my friend (and me), I knew I liked sushi, and I thought that Food Truck Sushi sounded like a great punk rock band name. I gave it a shot.
I was not disappointed. It didn’t have the variety of items like other sushi places, but that is to be expected in a food truck. Sometimes, choice is a bad thing. We’ve gotten so used to a million options that we never really think about the options we choose. Just a few choices gives us the chance to think, and maybe to try something new. I got a roll and this thing called a poke bowl, which is a deconstructed sushi roll in a bowl with rice and greens. Both were lovely.
Well, until the last bite.
Most sushi has this green horseradish that’s the Americanized version of wasabi. I made fun of this false wasabi and moved it off to the side of my roll as I was eating, only tasing a little through the whole experience. But, at the end, the last bite fell off my chopsticks. I scooped under it, not noticing that I took a healthy dose of wasabi with it. My friend saw it, but not soon enough to warn me. Afraid that it would fall from the chopsticks (I’m far from proficient with them), I quickly popped the whole thing – wasabi and all – into my mouth.
I knew I made a mistake.
I’m not sure how some hot foods feel like they explode into needles in your mouth, but that did. KA-POW! My nose was a little stuffed up going into the restaurant, but it emptied everything it had in an instant. My eyes didn’t water, they flooded. I gasped and the water at my table was no help. I probably looked pretty terrifying or comical, depending on your point of view. The heat radiated out of my mouth to my face and then to my throat. I’m pretty sure I felt it in my hair! I staggered into the bathroom, waving off Joy as she asked if I was okay, and found some privacy as I pondered my life choices.
It wasn’t a bad experience overall, but that last bite taught me something very important.
Don’t mock the green horseradish or it will come for you.