August is the time of year when I decrease my freelance writing work and focus all my energy on preparing for the next school year.
I think of it as the Sunday of my long summer weekend. Sunday is still, technically, the weekend, but you don’t really get to go Full Weekend into it, you know? You have to work the next morning. August is that to me.
Every June, I analyze what worked last school year, congratulate myself, and then ignore the steaming pile of what didn’t work until August. That pile is usually bigger than the other one. It’s not those things were total disasters; I’ve been doing this too long to have a lot of total disasters. It’s more that the students didn’t engage with the material like I expected, or that the results from the students weren’t at my usual standards for success.
Every beginning of August, I battle the temptation to maintain the status quo. I mean, these “didn’t work” things are mediocre enough that if I sprinkle them amongst the “did work” things, I could just coast through the school year.
Dad taught me not to do that.
What am I doing? First, I’m rethinking my classroom procedures. I had codified each day into something different – My Book Monday, Test Prep Tuesday, and so on. I think there’s a way to make those days more impactful, maybe involve the students a little more. The day-specific segment is only 10 minutes in my class periods, except for Test Prep Tuesday, which is all day, so I’m looking at new pieces to add. At the same time, I’m rereading the books and short stories I’ll teach. I’m a fast reader, so it’s easy for me. I’m looking for ways to teach the literature better. Sometimes, I decide that a book no longer works for me, and I have to change it out. “Huckleberry Finn” suffered that fate a couple of years ago. I have a book this year that may find itself on the outs. I’m not sure yet.
But that’s when the excitement of a new school year starts to set in for me. When I finally let go of all those extra freelance obligations and focus on school. (Not the Courier, of course. I’ve been here too long for that!) I’ll have nearly a hundred new names to learn and new personalities to contend with. I’ll have entirely new class dynamics and classroom personalities. There’s so much that I look forward to, and I remember that I really like my job. And as long as we have public education in America, I have the excitement of the First Day of School to look forward to.
But I don’t want to take for granted what goes into that First Day. Behind the scenes, all summer, an army of people has been working to make sure the doors open on time. Administration has been tackling the mountains of paperwork and labyrinths of planning meetings. Guidance has been playing the Sudoku of organizing schedules and juggling student needs. The food services people have been making menus and pondering palates. And, almost thanklessly, the custodians have been scrubbing the building from top to bottom. When you come back in on The First Day, the floors actually sparkle. That’s no small feat.
When I wrote about the Webb telescope, I said each of us had a hand in creating the society that could build that thing. It made me think about how every organization is its own micro-society, each part working together so the whole operation succeeds. So, when I set my mind to prepare for next year, I realized that I will be able to stand in my classroom on The First Day because so many other people worked behind the scenes to make that moment possible.
This August, I’m adding gratitude into my new school year preparations.
q q q