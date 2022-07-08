I love the Fourth of July here in Brockway. It’s such a fun time.
Of course, I worked for much of it. I ran from one end of town to the other, frantically trying to capture the awesomeness of the day to include it in this paper. I love that the permanent record of the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July comes from my keyboard and my phone.
This year, I had a rare honor. Since it’s Terry Maher’s last race, Terry wanted me to be there for his speech and the National Anthem sung by a former student of mine. The Tour de Brockway – the only way to name a bike race, by the way – starts while the Patriotic Program is running, and it kicks off on the other side of town. So I got to Taylor Memorial Park, listened to the National Anthem sung by another former student, wrote down some of what was talked about and, unfortunately, had to leave during the mayor’s speech. Poor April London had to take a break from her fire police duties to chauffeur me to the school so I could cover that. Then she had to zip me up to Main Street so I could get a couple of pictures of the bikers riding through town. And I got back to the park in time to catch the end of the keynote speaker’s comments at the Patriotic Program.
And it was fun. I haven’t been in a car with flashing lights, boldly going places only emergency services vehicles have gone before. If I didn’t already owe Chief Troy Bell a huge thanks for helping me coordinate my coverage on the Fourth with everything going on, I’d ask him to give Tim and me a ride in a police car with the sirens blaring. This job connects me to a lot of the great people who serve my community. I mean, Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich invites me down to the fire hall every year, and I swear, one year, I’ll get there.
Covering this event gives me a unique perspective on how much work goes into turning Brockway into Fourth of July Central. For both the Tour de Brockway and the Firecracker 10K, we have fire police, firefighters, and police officers keeping an eye on intersections and race routes. Brockway Ambulance is ready for any issues that crop up on either of these routes. And keep this in mind: they do this while still being ready and able to respond to any emergency that comes up during that day. And each of the people I mentioned took time to help this goofy-looking reporter in a Captain America shirt do his best to tell the story of our town on July 4.
We don’t know how lucky we are sometimes. Knowing national headlines can distract us from the good things we have here. A century ago, we wouldn’t know of tragedies in other cities and states the week they happened, let alone as they are happening. Constant 24-hour news and livestreams have made our world smaller and yet too big. It makes it so we can’t gain a perspective on what we’re seeing – like the reverse of the old proverb that we can’t see the forest for the trees. I can watch live video of people running from active shooters at Fourth of July events as if it’s happening right in front of me. While I was covering my event in the town where I live, a notification popped up telling me of the horrors in another town where someone else lives. One of my wife’s friends from high school was in the middle of one of the shootings. She’s safe, but her tale is similar to many others that popped up on Facebook and Twitter. Technology narrows the scope of reality, taking a country of 3.797 million square miles and 329.5 million people and cramming it into a 6.3-inch rectangle right in front of our eyes.
(I believe in citing my sources, so thanks, Google, for ironically providing me technological assistance while I decry the effects of technology on our perspective.)
And yes, because of the news and some other things on my worry list, I was a little apprehensive running around town. I wondered if something bad would happen because someone disagreed with someone’s political speech.
But nothing bad happened. Sure, there are the couple of minor incidents that happen anywhere you get lots of people together, but no tragedies. That was true of countless other Fourth of July events around the United States.
And while we mourn the tragedies and support those who suffered losses, we should continue to be thankful.
Don’t let the black screen in your hand narrow your focus too much that you miss what you have. For example, it’s possible to be critical of the Uvalde Police Department in Texas while realizing that the police officers in your town are awesome people. It’s possible to care about the people elsewhere who had their lives shattered or ended yet enjoy the fireworks in the sky above you. It is possible to be angry with the direction of your country but still be a patriot and celebrate a country that gives you the right to be angry with the direction of your country. It’s possible to still feel safe in a dangerous world. You can narrow your focus to what’s in front of you in this moment without putting your head in the sand.
My heart is perpetually broken because I know what’s going on within these 3.797 million square miles, but in the 1.18 square miles I celebrated the Fourth, I had another wonderful day.
p p p