I’m not a fan of April Fools’ Day.
I know it seems like a harmless day of pranks and jokes, but it also opens us up to pranks that hit as hard emotionally as Will Smith’s open palm on Chris Rock’s face. The line between harmless and harmful is often blurred. Facebook, when I frequented it back some years ago, was always filled with lists of things you should never joke about. If the holiday is harmless and everyone knows what to do, then why did those lists have to be made?
Even my Tim finds April Fools’ to be a problematic day. He sees pranks on his classmates often cause embarrassment or are targeted at outcasts, so he thinks having a day dedicated to pranking is a dangerous thing for adults to do. He went to school on April Fools’ Day warily, checking his seat before he sat down and investigating every statement with skepticism.
When he asks about days like April Fools’, I always jump back to a trustworthy source to give him the history. Like most things in our society, there is no one thing that scholars agree on as the original. According to History.com, some think that the day started when France switched to the Gregorian calendar and people didn’t get the memo and celebrated the arbitrarily assigned first day of the new year on April 1 instead of January 1. What’s the French word for “plausible?”
Oh. It’s “plausible” said with a French accent.
Others think it’s a Roman holiday or related to the vernal equinox, where the weather in Western Pennsylvania can jump from 70 and sunny to 30 and snowing overnight.
But knowing the history doesn’t make negative April Fools’ pranks any better. If an outcast gets pranked on an internationally-recognized prank day, they don’t feel any less like an outcast. When a joke turns mean, saying “April Fools’” afterwards doesn’t make it any better. How many times have people made “We’re pregnant! April Fools’!” jokes? How many teenagers told their parents that they were in a car accident and thought it would be better if they said “April Fools’” afterwards?
In spite of my hatred of the day, it does have one positive. Like Tim approaches April Fools’ at school, we should approach many things with a form of incredulity that requires claims to have evidence that can be verified from multiple sources. The more extraordinary the claim, the more extraordinary evidence we need. If anything, if we can learn from April Fools’, we might have a better world. Defaulting to believe everything we hear without the tiniest bit of skepticism can lead to stupidity running wild in the world. And applying skepticism poorly to places where we shouldn’t is also dangerous. But a healthy does of “Is this really true?” would probably decrease the anti-vax, anti-science, anti-logic madness that is permeating our society and making every molehill more of a mountain than it had to be.
I am not immune to making a fool of myself, as this column frequently points out. I have been fooled many a time, and I have allowed my own credulity about a certain point-of-view cloud my judgement on occasion. Often times, however, I abandon columns about those topics (except to mock myself) because I can’t find evidence to support my opinions. For example, I used to believe that April Fools’ was one of those Celtic holidays we hung onto because our replacement holidays were less interesting – like how we celebrate Christmas now vs. how the Puritans would have celebrated it. When I don’t know why we have a tradition in our culture, I usually blame the Celts. Yet, the French thing seems to be the one that comes up more in searches and literature, which is why History.com leads with it. There went my whole planned column on crazy Celtic traditions in modern-day America!
It would have been funnier.
I wonder what the French word for “fool” is. Oh, it’s “imbécile” or “fou.”
If we’re going to continue to make imbéciles of each other and ourselves, then maybe we can be more like Tim and check our seats before we sit down. People are making fools of people every day, and the one day of the year when we’re all prepared for it should remind us that liars and pranksters don’t take the other 364 days off.
That’s just the one day that the well-meaning and nice people join them.
As the French say, “C’est la vie!”
