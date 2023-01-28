Editor’s note: “Around the Block” provides news at a glance, focusing on recent local happenings and personal interests.
• Whether a resident or just passing through, it’s pretty clear DuBois is a baseball town. Having traveled much of the state covering high school sporting events during my first decade in this profession, there simply aren’t many places with facilities of this caliber. And it’s not just one baseball field. It’s Showers...and Stern...and Heindl for softball. The venues alone were likely enough to win the bid to host the Junior League Baseball East Regional for a minimum of the next three years. The impact of landing the tournament should be huge for area hotels, restaurants and other businesses, bringing in up to 12 teams representing various states. A 13th team, considered the “host,” will be the winner of Pennsylvania District 10, meaning a local squad can forgo sectionals and states to have a shot at qualifying for the Junior League World Series. That’s a nice bonus for area 13-14 year olds. Still, as I spoke with city officials, representatives of DuBois Little League and Little League International (which ultimately awards the tournament bids), one theme kept popping up. Yes, the facilities are immaculate. But each and every person raved about how baseball is a signature of this community. From the dedicated volunteers to the various amenities at city park for families with multiple children in town for the tournament, DuBois literally covers all the bases to host a successful event.
• There is some tangible movement on the new Treasure Lake Ski Lodge. Since the announcement by a local partnership last year, excitement continues to build for the return of what locals tell me was a staple for an enjoyable evening. This month, the dilapidated structure has been torn down, making way for a new venue that owners hope remains true to the past while offering its own flair for the future. Plans include a bar and restaurant with indoor-outdoor seating and a raised deck. The rebuilt Ski Lodge is tentatively expected to open in 2024. See you there.
• Just down the road, Punxsutawney is preparing for its yearly close-up next week. Before relocating to the area, I would describe our hunting camp in Jefferson County as “20 minutes from the groundhog.” Now, Phil feels like a neighbor. Groundhog Day has always intrigued me, especially in my college days hearing about some of the wild adventures on Gobbler’s Knob. Fast forward to being a husband and father...and it still fascinates me, just for slightly different reasons. The folklore around the event is magical, and something I can’t wait to share with Cooper as he grows. Then to have the country, and parts of the world, tune in for Phil’s weather prediction legitimately puts Punxsutawney on the map every Feb. 2. Come Thursday, locals and spectators alike will again embrace the world’s most famous groundhog in our own backyard.
• Staying in Jefferson County, state Rep. Brian Smith is pursuing legislation that would return the first day of Pennsylvania’s rifle deer season to the Monday after Thanksgiving. In a change to tradition, the Pennsylvania Game Commission moved the first day of rifle season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2019. The decision has been met with both support and opposition, depending on who you talk to. The Game Commission released a survey stating 60 percent of hunters supported the Saturday opener as of 2021. In a small, but telling, reader response poll I conducted through this newspaper last year, Tri-County area hunters overwhelmingly favored the tradition of Monday over the change to Saturday. Smith, who represents Jefferson County, said the following in a memo sent to colleagues in December about the proposal: “When the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) changed the opening day of antlered deer rifle season to the Saturday after the Thanksgiving holiday, they disrupted the positive economic impact that many small businesses and volunteer organizations experienced in years past. In changing the opening day to Saturday, they took away the family time that was traditional for many that weekend, as hunters now have to leave earlier for deer camp. This also meant losing the family traditions of attending fundraising events and of shopping on Friday and small business Saturday. The loss of revenue to these small business owners, volunteer fire companies and other volunteer organizations has been devastating to their bottom line.” Smith also proposes rifle season run from the Monday after Thanksgiving straight through until a second Sunday, meaning two weeks uninterrupted. For hunters locally and across the state, this piece of proposed legislation is worth keeping an eye on as discussions heat up in Harrisburg. Also, feel free to share your thoughts that may be included in future Tri-County Weekend articles by emailing: outdoors@thecourierexpress.com
q q q