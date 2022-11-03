There are few things that still represent Christmas to me quite like Hallmark.
Oh, no, I don’t mean the cards or movies or commercials or TV channel. This is me we’re talking about here. I do confess that I have wandered into a formulaic Hallmark Christmas special, sat down, and accidentally found myself diverted for an hour or so. But that’s just collateral damage. No, I mean the Keepsake Ornaments. Specifically, the Star Trek starships line.
I still have my first Star Trek Keepsake. In 1996, I got the Voyager and the Enterprise-E soon after. They both still light up. Back then, the ornaments attached to Christmas tree light strings and stayed lit as long as your tree was on. They operated that way until the mid-2000s when they switched to the modern battery-and-button-operated design. I bet the older way, though cooler, was a fire hazard or something.
My old ornaments are the core of my Geek Tree. Longtime readers of this column know that, after Thanksgiving because I’m not a savage, I put up two Christmas trees in my house: the Pretty Tree and the Geek Tree. I enjoy a good pretty tree – and Joy does an amazing job – but the abject nerdiness of my Geek Tree is what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.
This year, I got another Enterprise. With the new Strange New Worlds series on Paramount+, Hallmark got a chance to re-re-redo the classic Enterprise. I had a few moments of resistance. How many Enterprises can I have on one tree? How many times do I have to buy a recast of essentially the same ship? But it wasn’t the same ship. It was the redesign from the new show, which is totally different than the redesign from the 2009 movie, which was different than the refit from the 1979 movie, which was different from the 1966 ship.
I know. Not convincing. I just had to admit that I wanted it. Fortunately, Joy was on board, and we were lucky enough to get one because the local Hallmark person told us they had sold out once already.
Sold out? Of the Enterprise? How many nerds are in this town?
It felt like Christmas, though, getting that plastic ornament, opening the box, sliding out the plastic tray, and inserting the batteries. I love getting things for Christmas that need batteries. I was transported back to a simpler time, when all I had to do was cover sports stories for the Courier to get enough money to buy Hallmark ornaments and comic books.
It’s a bit early to be thinking about Christmas. I’ve barely unpacked from Comic-Con! But making sure I get the Hallmark starship has always been high on my holiday priority list. I have it now, and I have to wait a month before I can put it on a tree. It’ll probably go near the top, near the Doctor Who Weeping Angel tree-topper. And when I put it on the tree, I’ll find myself remembering other years when I put Hallmark ornaments on trees. Somehow, no matter how much things change, no matter how dark the world gets, and no matter how many people in my life pass beyond the gray rain-curtain of this world to the Undying Lands, these Hallmark ornaments hang from my Christmas tree. They’ve survived multiple moves and multiple versions of me. Some of them don’t shine as brightly as they used to, but they still shine.
I think that’s rapidly becoming true of me.
We’re getting closer to tree time, and I can’t wait to get my Geek Tree up and shining. For me, Christmas is a time when we’re confronted with the pieces of our past. I see myself through the broken mirror of time, doing the same thing in different stages of my life, both unaware of how wonderful that moment is and unprepared for what moments will be coming soon after. Sometimes, I don’t think I get myself. I look at me in the past and I wonder how I could be so naïve and thin. I bet my past self would look at my plumper modern self and wonder what happened to that guy.
But Hallmark still gets me.
Well, it gets how to make me spend money. But that’s the same thing, isn’t it?
q q q