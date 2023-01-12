Have you ever had one of those embarrassing moments where you automatically respond to something and your auto-response is incorrect? This happens with email and text messages, sure. My phone’s autocorrect knows I’m an English teacher, so it revels in switching a “you’re/your” to the wrong one. It doesn’t matter which one I text! If I type “You’re welcome,” it becomes “Your welcome.” If I type, “You forgot your bag,” it becomes “You forgot you’re bag.” It’s consistent, and it’s annoying. In this instance, however, I’m not talking about a technological failing. I’m talking about a biological failing. We have been conditioned to respond to greetings in such a way that we automatically respond with the culturally appropriate platitude. Let’s say you find someone who just fell down a hill, was hit by a piano, and is lying dangerously close to a tree shredder. In that moment, if you popped up and said, “Hi! How are you?” chances are, they’d automatically respond, “Fine.” They are anything but fine! Think about how many times you auto-respond throughout your day. At the grocery store, have you ever answered the polite greeting of “How are you?” with anything other than “Fine,” “Good,” or “Well.” For the longest time, I had colleagues respond with “Livin’ the dream,” but even that did not happen long enough to overtake the auto-response. Our interactions with others are mostly meaningless pleasantries, if you think about it. I decided to keep track of some conversations the other day, and I discovered that most of my conversations at work were either situation-specific, like where to put a comma, or meaningless pleasantries, like saying I had a good weekend. I have a couple of work friends who talked about more substantive things during our lunch, but that was it. Those meaningless pleasantries, though, they were virtually automatic. “Do anything fun this weekend?” “Just hung out with the family. You?” “Same thing.” Consider this interaction: “Have anything planned this weekend?” “Not really. Might get some stuff done around the house.” “Sounds nice.” My problem isn’t with the way polite conversation works. The last thing you need is someone who gives you too much information. We all know the type – the one who tries to strike up a conversation with the waitress when she really has a million things to do, the person who will actually talk to someone in an elevator. My problem is how much auto-responding has taken over my conversations. I find myself auto-responding before I have really processed the issue. At the doctor’s office, the proper response to “How are you?” is “Not great, which is why I’m here.” I find myself answering “Fine,” but then backpedaling because I wouldn’t be there if I was fine! Of course, the Q-Care medical professional probably auto-initiated the conversation, selecting “How are you?” as a greeting before really considering the situation, but I still feel like an idiot for responding that way. It’s like how long it took us to break shaking hands as a form of greeting during the pandemic. Personally, I hate handshaking. I get the cultural conditioning, but I know how many people don’t wash their hands after going to the bathroom, so I’d rather not shake hands in greeting. Yet, as soon as one hand goes forward, my hand goes to meet it. I try not to initiate a handshake, which causes the other person to awkwardly initiate it even though, as the one first introducing myself, it was on me to do so. Once, I managed not to shake someone’s hand, but it created the most awkward social interaction I’ve ever had – and I’m a nerd who goes to comic-cons! But what really got me thinking about this was a conversation I had with Joy the other day. We were doing the Christmas post-mortem where we figure out who gets thank you cards and who gets less formal forms of thanks. One of our friends came up, and Joy said, “I already said ‘thanks.’” You know what I said to that? “You’re welcome.” q q q
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.