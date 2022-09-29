One of the benefits of being a parent is how your child’s experiences can reawaken memories long forgotten.
Tim is a huge fan of the book fairs at school. Every year, we struggle with the usual battles of preventing a small child falling for the gimmicks Scholastic designed specifically for small children to fall for: lock-up books, erasers, Lego characters, cheap walkie-talkies and other “spy” gear…the list goes on. He gets a good book or two, often some sort of fandom tie-in, and we all have a good time reading what he brought home.
This year, Tim brought home a “Jurassic World” Dinosaur Field Guide, and it sparked a memory I have not thought of in decades.
I didn’t get into dinosaurs like Tim did. At this age, I was fully into “Star Trek,” superheroes, and mysteries like Encyclopedia Brown. It was a book fair book that got me so deeply into comic books, actually. Dad brought home a copy of “The Greatest Batman Stories Ever Told.” Produced just before the 1989 “Batman” movie that cemented my nerddom, this book is one of my favorite books of all time. It’s beaten, battered, tattered, and missing some of the backmatter. I read it all the time, and I have met a few of the creators who were highlighted in the book – the surviving ones, some of the stories were from the 1930s. I have it sitting beside me now, the Walter Simonson cover glaring at me like it did when I was Tim’s age. Tim has come back with many comic collections, but none have set his imagination going like that three-decade-old collection did mine.
No, it’s been the dinosaurs that have spurred Tim on, whiling away countless hours pouring over the printed page. And this year, Tim’s Dinosaur Field Guide reawakened a memory in me that I can’t believe I forgot.
In 1990, Warren Beatty produced “Dick Tracy.” At the time, The Tri-County Sunday’s weekend comics – a full-color extravaganza of at least eight pages in the glory days of newspaper comic pages – included “Dick Tracy” alongside “Spider-Man,” “Batman,” “Calvin and Hobbes,” and “The Far Side.” I think they were reprints or something, I don’t remember. But I remember them. I remember Dad finding me reprint books of the adventures of Dick Tracy. My grandmother even had an old book about Dick Tracy. Little Me loved Beatty’s Dick Tracy. I was too young to understand box office mechanics and learned subsequently that it was considered a flop by Disney. Not then. I got a felt fedora, a Dick Tracy watch, a yellow raincoat, and chased imaginary bad guys all around the city of my back yard in the middle of nowhere.
I hadn’t thought about “Dick Tracy” in years. I don’t think I’ve seen the movie since high school. Tim brought home that field guide and, in the back, was a certificate. Signed by Chris Pratt’s character Owen Grady, the certificate proclaims that Tim is an official employee of Jurassic World. Tim wrote his name in his best cursive on the line – which is actually better than my writing at his age or now. He puffed out his chest and said, “Owen Grady says it’s official. I work at Jurassic World now.”
That’s when the flashback hit.
Dad got a Dick Tracy tie-in detective manual, probably much like this field guide. In the back, signed by Dick Tracy, was an Official Junior Detective Certificate. I remember Dad writing my name on it, and we cut it out of the book and hung it above my homework desk. It was there until I took off the communicator watch for the last time.
Ten is an interesting transitional age. I knew Dick Tracy wasn’t real. I knew Warren Beatty was an actor. But that certificate made me proud somehow. Tim knows Chris Pratt also plays Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and he knows that Jurassic World (thankfully) isn’t real. But that certificate makes him proud, too. He uses it to track and chase dinosaurs through the Jurassic World in our back yard.
I never became a comic-book artist or writer like I wanted to, but I am a writer. I wonder how this moment will shape Tim as he approaches his future. Will he be a paleontologist like he wants to be now, or will his love of dinosaurs come out in an unexpected way when he’s older?
That doesn’t matter now. We’re cutting out the certificate and hanging it up in his room. Owen said he’s official, after all.
q q q