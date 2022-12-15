A couple of months ago, I wrote about my online alter ego, the man named Bryan who gets all my spam emails in the Gmail account I set up for this column. Well, this month, Bryan has been an incredibly lucky guy.
I don’t know why, but the bundycolumn@gmail.com address is a hotbed for spam emails. Gmail is usually pretty good at filtering out spam, except when it comes to that email. In fact, the Courier had to forward an email to me about my column because the sender couldn’t get the bundycolumn email to let his message through. Gmail will allow tons of spam, but not a legitimate message about my writing! That forward made me decide to check my bundycolumn email again, and I found that I had 127 new messages in my inbox.
All spam. All for Bryan.
Bryan has been selected for a good number of sweepstakes. He has won several trips and cruises. He had a rich uncle die and name him the beneficiary of his life insurance. They’re still trying to reach him about his car insurance. The lies weren’t even convincing. I mean, one email pretty much said “We’re really Walmart, honest!”
My favorite this time has to be the FBI. Apparently, Bryan did something that the “US government FBI agents” need to talk to him about. “All accounts is suspended,” the FBI warns him. He needs to contact them and have his payment ready. Do people actually fall for this stuff?
Unfortunately, yes. And not just senior citizens! People my age fall for them quite frequently. The sophisticated scams are really tough to spot. I mean, the ones with terrible grammar and so-on might be obvious, but the ones that try to be someone you know might be harder to see through. I’m lucky that I’ve managed to dodge a couple of scams that nearly had me. One day, they’ll get me. I know they will. You can’t live in America in the 21st century and think you’ll avoid falling for something. But not this day.
But what about Bryan? I don’t know how Bryan would handle a good scam. Last time, I imagined a life for Bryan, and I chose to make him happy. I mean, we can all dream, and why shouldn’t Bryan’s life be a dream?
But what if Bryan came home from a long day at the office, ate dinner, tried to be a good dad to his kids, and took out the garbage. His head hurts, his back aches, and he sees an email from something that sounds great. Maybe a vacation. Maybe all Bryan wants to do is get away. And Bryan clicks. Bryan gives them his credit card number. They got to Bryan because he was too tired to think too much about the message he got.
That could happen to any of us. It has happened to many of us! Think of all the phishing scams and ransomware scams you’ve read about. The people falling for them aren’t idiots. They’re just normal people trying to juggle modern life and some scumbag slips in through their shields. I have people I haven’t talked to in years call me out of the blue to tell me about this thing they’re doing “that’s totally not a pyramid scheme, just networking.” It’s really those people (and “networking” is another word for “pyramid scheme”), but in a world where people you used to know can contact you out of the blue for Amway or Herbalife or Mary Kay (three of the “Top 10 Pyramid Schemes” on Google), how are you supposed to know that the latest “Hey, Bryan!” in your inbox isn’t that guy you used to know in college?
The holidays are upon us, and scammers celebrate Christmas just like we do. We need to remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. We need to double-check to see if that person contacting us is really contacting us. We need to reread our emails one more time to make sure we avoid the fate of Bryan.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, my old principal from my old school is calling to tell me how he joined this new “business” where his “mentor” made so much money that he was able to smash his alarm clock with his golf club. Seems legit.
