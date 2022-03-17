“Hill May Block View.”
That is what the sign says. It is correct. Hills do block views.
But I never thought that drivers needed to be reminded.
In the Florida Panhandle, however, that “may block view” sign appears at the approaches to what we in Pennsylvania call dips and humps, not real hills.
During our winter sojourns, we take Florida’s non-interstate highways from our residence in Apalachicola to Tallahassee, 80 miles north, or to Panama City, 50 miles west. Why? The closest Walmart stores are there. In Pennsylvania and in Florida, the drives are pleasant enough, but quite different.
Pennsylvania’s roads cross hills. The Panhandle’s roads cross ... pimples.
But still, they post signs between Apalachicola and Tallahassee that say, “Hill May Block View.”
Unlike Pennsylvania equivalents such as Route 950 (Falls Creek-Reynoldsville) or Route 949 (Corsica-Sigel) Florida’s non-interstate routes are nearly level, nearly straight — and tunnel-like.
The tunnel vision comes from pine trees. Florida’s are mostly tall, skinny longleaf or loblolly, with slash pines growing jungle-fashion beside shorter species of palm trees.
In Pennsylvania, owners of fields clear trees away from the fence lines of fields and berms of roads except in actually forested areas. In the Panhandle, drivers see nearly solid wall-like stretches, maybe 80 feet high but just 20 feet deep, for miles on end.
North Florida roads are as boring as Kansas without the grain elevators.
Maybe those “Hill May Block View” signs should just shout, “Wake UP!”
Other signs also let us know that we are in Florida, not Pennsylvania.
“Reduce Speed Smoke Ahead” and “Prescribed Burn Area” alert drivers to sudden immersion in fog-like smoke from the controlled burns that lessen the chances of uncontrolled wildfires during the springtime dry season.
Panhandle foresters estimate that 73 million tons of full-grown timber is still flattened across the swamps and saw grass from Hurricane Michael, which struck in 2018.
The fire danger is real, the controlled burns are necessary and the “smoke ahead” signs are helpful.
I am not quite sure what to make, however, of “Motor Vehicles Less Than 5 BHP Prohibited” on approaches to interstate-type highways. I guess they target riding lawnmowers or small all-terrain vehicles. Google tells me that BHP means “brake horsepower,” which tells this mechanical doofus nothing.
A more sobering reaction accompanies, “Hurricane Evacuation Route,” especially after we saw the blasted-apart homes and roofless churches caused by Michael four months after it hit back in 2018.
I keep those “evacuation route” pathways in the back of my mind. Hurricanes are rare in February and March but, with climate change, who knows?
My wife and I both chuckled while on a side road so we might enjoy Lake Talquin just west of Tallahassee. The lake, loved by boaters, is behind a power-generating dam.
The road we took had this sign: “Road Ends in Water.” And it did, in a manner of speaking. It looped into a circle, leading to a boat launch that did, as boat launches should do, end in water.
My guess is that the sign maker wanted to convey, “Hey, y’all better slow down right now or you’ll sink your vehicle!” but that would not fit on the sign’s placard.
I enjoy the Panhandle’s straight, mostly level, boring roads — for trips of less than an hour’s duration. Their straightness comes in handy during Florida’s changeable weather.
In that part of Florida, it almost never just sprinkles.
Either the sun shines — or the rain pounds down in car-thumping sheets, fogging windows and obscuring the view ahead even with wipers on high speed. One such storm of less than 12 hours in duration dumped 7.5 inches through my rain gauge. Back in DuBois, 5 inches of heavy rain always meant some flooding would occur. In soggy Florida, it just creates road puddles.
If caught, I generally pull over, but not for long. Panhandle weather changes quickly, due to the Gulf of Mexico winds.
Suddenly, we and oncoming vehicles are splashing each other’s windshields from stream-like roadways. I pull over. Almost as suddenly, the clouds turn from gray to puffy white. Blue sky appears. Sunshine follows. We resume our trip.
But, wait.
Ka-BLAM! Another Florida monsoon shower.
I am accustomed to Pennsylvania’s days-long grayness in spring and fall. And I subconsciously link “western Pennsylvania” with “United States.” That idea was reinforced for much of my adult life, when I almost never left the Keystone State.
But now, in retirement, I find that things are different in other areas of our large, diverse country. The terrain varies. So do the signs along non-interstate roads.
In Florida, as in Pennsylvania, hills do block the views of approaching drivers. In Pennsylvania, we figure that out for ourselves.
In Florida, they let us know about it.
q q q