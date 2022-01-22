I like to consider myself pretty tech-savvy.
Jumping into my new truck for the first time two weeks ago, I was quickly reminded that I’m not quite as slick as I thought. “Go ahead and turn it on and I’ll show you some of the features,” my salesman said causally. He had already handed me the “key,” but there was not an actual silver piece visible to put into the ignition. Trying to calmly deflect my embarrassment, I finally admitted defeat after several awkward seconds by asking, “…How?”
“I guess they didn’t tell you it was a push-button,” he replied with a smirk. Fortunately, my wife’s car is equipped with a push-button start, so I wasn’t completely clueless after I picked my pride up off the driver’s floor. Foot on brake, barely nudge the button, and...bang, we’re up and running.
If only we could have skipped the 10 seconds of initial shame.
We went over the basics of this nob does this and this switch does that, syncing my cell phone to the dashboard that presents as a small computer. From there, I was on my own for a three-plus hour drive back to DuBois, enamored with my new toy and all of its features.
See, my father works at a Toyota dealership back home (not in sales), so we were able to streamline things and skip a lot of the haggling. The biggest obstacle I had was picking a weekend when the weather cooperated in January to go and get it. Of course, even on the return ride, I’m powering through sleet and slick roads in my 2022 Tacoma with all of 31 miles on the odometer. I made it back safely, but, needless to say, the shiny black exterior didn’t last long.
For the last decade, I drove a 2010 Toyota Camry. Prior to my days in DuBois, I was traveling a ton to cover events at my previous paper, so I needed something practical to make consistent trips. With my priorities now more office-based, and relocating to Northwest Pennsylvania, it was time for a four-wheel-drive truck. The decision was partly out of necessity, but also out of desire, spending a lot of time at our hunting property in Jefferson County while also owning trucks in my younger days, just nothing anywhere near as nice as this.
My Camry was basic, with few bells and whistles. It was a tremendous car, and letting go of it wasn’t easy. It was also paid off five years ago, meaning I had the fortune of forgetting what a vehicle payment is like. That was honestly the reason I drug my feet as long as I did – not because I couldn’t afford it, but I simply enjoyed not having the monthly hit to my checking account.
With this past week’s snow, the decision quickly made a whole lot of sense, taking Lindsey to work while her car remained buried and comfortably getting Cooper to and from daycare so I could handle my job responsibilities.
Still, despite being smart enough to turn the dial from “2WD” to “4H” Monday morning, I am stunned at just how out of touch I was with today’s common practices in a vehicle. Again, it’s a truck, so I wasn’t buying it for the elaborate touch screen or back-up camera. With that said, I’m not complaining they’re included.
Then there’s the blind-spot-monitor system that flashes on the side mirrors, built-in wireless phone charger, sensors that beep when backing up and ability to answer/make calls and talk to someone without ever touching your phone. And that’s just the stuff I’ve messed with prior to opening the owner’s manual.
There is also a free trial of SiriusXM satellite radio which features the best hard rock station from the late 1990s and early 2000s I’ve ever heard. It’s like a playlist directly from my teenage years –and it’s awesome! Turbo, as the channel is aptly titled, might just be enough for me to pay for a subscription once the trial runs out.
And, while the added bonus of Korn, Limp Bizkit or Godsmack blaring through the speakers can really set the tone in the morning, I find myself realizing how far behind I was regarding today’s perks of the road. It also makes me wonder just how elaborate expensive luxury vehicles have become, something I’ll only find out from a passenger’s seat.
In the meantime, I’ll continue exploring new whistles on my Tacoma, utilizing the ultra-bright LED headlights Denny Bonavita complained about in his column earlier this week. To his credit, Denny’s work sparked the idea for this piece.
Now, if I can only remember how to start it?
q q q