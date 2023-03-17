Remember my columns about junk email randomly sent to a guy named Brian? Well, it seems like the spam has figured out that “Brian” has better things to do than check bundycolumn@gmail.com. However, that doesn’t mean that my inbox has settled down to something resembling normal.
I still get some pretty random junk mail in the ol’ inbox. When I did my periodic check, the first thing that stuck out to me is an email asking if I’m thinking about weddings. Uh, no. I mean, I don’t need a wedding planner or venue. I’ve been married for 18 (and a half) years, and I’m in that fun in-between age were all my friends are married and our kids are a long way from having their own weddings. I’m trying to instill in Tim a sense of a true, family-centric wedding: flying to Vegas to elope and telling me later so I don’t have to worry about it.
Do people actually like weddings? In my twenties, I went to so many weddings that I began to regret subjecting my family and friends to mine. Of course, when Dad does a wedding, you’re in and out in 20 minutes. Joy and I would time the weddings we attended to see if they beat our time. Some of our friends came close, but we still had the fastest hitching.
Joy planned a simple wedding, and Dad delivered a short sermon to get us right to the eating.
Which is, of course, the best part.
Eventually, I told my friends that they had a one-wedding limit. If it doesn’t work, I won’t RSVP in the positive to the next one. No judgement, but I don’t feel like fretting over another wedding registry when I bought them the perfect crock pot the last time. They should have fought harder for the crock pot in the divorce. That’s not been a problem, by the way – my friends stayed married, had private second weddings, or aren’t my friends anymore. It’s funny how nearly 20 years has a way of thinning out those “Best Friends Forever” while thickening your middle.
So no, random junk emailer, I don’t need any help. And if I play my cards right, Tim’s wedding will not cause me some great concern.
(Boy, I hope that last statement doesn’t become ironic in, like, 20 years.)
The next email informed me that I need to PICK A SIDE. In ALL CAPS. I had already deleted it before I realized I didn’t pick a side on the issue I didn’t read. If I needed to pick a side, they need to lead with the issue first in case I’m in a hurry. But after I deleted it, I remembered seeing a sign on the way home from DuBois that reads, “Which side did you hoose?”
My mind, of course, decided to try to invent a definition for “hoose” instead of asking itself the question I knew it was really asking. So, how does one hoose? Is hoosing a permanent decision? Can I hoose differently later? If I figured out how to hoose, would I feel obligated to stop by the sign-owner’s house, knock on the door, and justify how I hoosed? Is hoosing something that I would be proud of? Would I shout it from the rooftops? Or do we hoose on our own –a solitary, solemn act?
Diverted for a moment, I hoosed to the trash can to see how I would choose in this situation. But that email was just one of several demanding something from me, and I had absent-mindedly deleted several already, and I wouldn’t have even gone back if I hadn’t decided to make myself chuckle with the sign. In the trash, there were so many pushy emails: I had to PICK A SIDE or RESPOND TO THIS SECOND NOTICE or RENEW THIS WARRANTY. Everything is in ALL CAPS, like they’re yelling at me. I just wanted to sip a nice cup of tea and see what the readers of this fine newspaper thought about my latest shouting at the void.
Because of hoosing and yelling, I almost missed the single email that responded to my column about my impending birthday. A nice reader informed me that the best years are yet to come. She assured me that my fifties will be a blast, and my seventies will be even better.
She also waxed poetic about “The Great Gatsby” and referenced a classic poem. Some folks paid attention in English class.
And I almost missed it! Like the tiny “C” haphazardly clinging to the bottom of the “Which side did you hoose?” sign, that email nearly became a casualty of a storm. In the sign’s case, it was actual weather. In my inbox, it was a flurry of meaningless drivel. I’m glad I’ve learned from the deluge of junk mail addressed to “Brian” to double-check the subject lines to see if something relevant got drown out by the flood of irrelevance.
The exercise of having this inbox has taught me a few useful lessons, as it turns out. And reading some people’s experiences in the time beyond 41 was a pleasant surprise in all the junk. Therefore, with a spring in my step, I hurried up those basement stairs to tell Joy all about my revelation: it is worth going through the junk when you find something bright.
And then my knee reminded me why I wrote the column last week in the first place, and I wondered why I hoosed so quickly up the stairs.
q q q