We have not spoken much about the role of a baseball coach and the influence that he has on his players.
We have all seen bad Little League Baseball coaches who always have two specific agendas: to win at all costs and to tailor everything to one player (often a son). We have all seen this display of bad coaching where the other players become a means to an end (one could call that selfish end –an agenda). Bad coaches always have agendas.
What makes a Little League Baseball coach a great coach? It’s a good question.
Great coaches understand that there is more to life than 6-9 innings of baseball. They can see potential in a player long before that potential is visible on the field or in the mind and heart of the player. Great coaches allow baseball to be fun. They do not narrowly define their role as a strategist but rather see themselves as a father-figure when necessary.
Great coaches are able to learn through trial and error, to provide moments of reflection with players rather than criticism, and to allow leaders to be born through decision-making. They broaden players’ horizons and perspectives –often allowing players throughout the season to see new positions, to be stretched, and to be challenged.
Great coaches are patient and understand that baseball is a game of failure. They aren’t coaching to make up for what they couldn’t achieve when they were younger. Rather, great coaches simply are coaching to give and in giving they receive. Great coaches don’t have –agendas.
Great coaches are non-competitive, and there is no other baseball-coach characteristic that reflects God like that of being non-competitive. Let me explain being “non-competitive.”
My synthesis below of God and a great baseball coach comes from an insight by my favorite evangelist, Bishop Robert Barron, who serves as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Barron clearly articulates the fact that God is non-competitive. Meaning, as Barron suggests, “at the very heart of the spiritual life is the conviction that God stands in need of nothing. Our existence adds nothing to the perfection of God….Therefore, our moral excellence adds nothing to God, and our moral depravity takes nothing from God.”
One of the great teachings of the Catholic faith is that God is non-competitive with humanity. In other words, the more joyful, happy, athletic, intelligent, creative, wealthy, powerful, etc. a person becomes, takes nothing away from God. He does not need anything – which is very important to know.
In other words, God does not have any selfish agendas like bad baseball coaches. Humans are an end in themselves not a means for God to be happier or more powerful like a fussy tyrant or a bad baseball coach.
God does not have agendas –God is love [Deus caritas est]. Love is to will the good of the other as the other. There is no room for agendas in simply willing the good of the other.
We intuitively know that God is non-competitive because we have free will. Like a great baseball coach, God allows us to freely choose without manipulation, coercion, or force. We are not puppets, but rather persons.
God created the entire cosmos ex nihilo [out of nothing] and his creative love is a sheer gratuitous act. Meaning that God neither needs the cosmos nor does it make Him greater, bigger, better, etc. as a result of creating the entire universe. God simply is perfect, good, infinite, omniscient, omnipotent, eternal, etc.
To put it bluntly –God plus the world is not greater than God. God plus Ben Daghir is not greater than God. That’s very helpful and humbling to know.
Like a great baseball coach –God simply gives. He takes great joy in seeing people thrive.
St. Irenaeus once stated, “Gloria Dei est homo vivens” [The glory of God is the human being fully alive]. How beautiful this is –God wants us to be fully alive. He wants us to be happy, joyful, peaceful, motivated, charitable, life-giving, forgiving, healthy, intelligent, generous, etc. He wants the best for us.
Mind you, the glory of a great baseball coach is not seen in the amount of championships won but rather in helping to develop players to thrive on and off the field. Simply put, the glory of a baseball coach is a team with players fully alive...long after the season ends.
q q q