Ironically, at age 35, I understand this might come across as a “get off my lawn” spiel.
After another failed display of common courtesy the other day, I’m OK with getting looped into the “old man” category on this one, if indeed that is how some view it.
As new parents, my wife and I tirelessly strive to provide a healthy and happy upbringing for our 8-month-old boy. Nurturing his growth and wellbeing is our top priority. Still, as the days blend into weeks, and weeks into months, I can’t help but think about ways to start molding his manners and social skills.
A few recent “incidents” accelerated those thoughts.
Most of my family, friends and co-workers would likely define me as an easy-going guy, letting little bother me while trying to focus on the positives in life. I treat people the way I want to be treated — you know, like we were taught in kindergarten.
Sure, I have my moments. But nothing, and I mean NOTHING, triggers the sarcastic switch in me as quickly as someone who does not utter a simple “thank you” as they pass through the open door I am holding.
I know, what’s the big deal? Well, as corny as it may sound, my understanding is that the words “please” and “thank you” are signs of common courtesy — emphasis on the word common. It’s the smallest gestures that extend a tangible showing of respect. In my estimation, saying nothing or ignoring the person altogether screams of arrogance.
A similar scenario unfolded on a tight, two-way alley in DuBois just the other day. Instead of playing a real-life game of chicken, I abruptly searched for an open space to yield, maneuvering my truck into an awkward position. My glance at the fellow driver passing by immediately turned to a glare, realizing there would be no wave.
Unable to stop myself, a few choice words spewed out — fortunately my son was not in the truck at the time.
He was, however, sitting in his high chair when I walked in the kitchen, still subtly fuming. I shared my discontent with Lindsey, who went on to relay an example that basically mirrored mine from earlier in her day.
So, there we were, both in our mid 30s, agreeing that common courtesy is, in fact, no longer common.
The conversation turned to a reinforcing of our desire to raise a child who doesn’t view it as an inconvenience to say “thanks” or motion a wave. For those who “go out of their way” to offer those pleasant gestures during your everyday travels, I thank you for unknowingly setting an example for our boy.
I just wish those who do were more common.
q q q