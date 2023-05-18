While proctoring the PSSAs or Keystones, there are very few things a teacher is allowed to do. We’re not allowed to read, grade, text, scroll on our phones, or even help the students. All we can do is watch and restate the directions. “Actively monitoring” is what they officially call it. It could be one of the most miserable experiences of a school year for both student and teacher.
I dreaded going into my three straight workdays of three hours of nothingness. Normally, I am bombarded with stimuli throughout the day. Say what you will about teaching, but if you’re doing it right, it’s not boring. Yet, sometimes, I do see the value of boredom.
Time moved slowly while I was proctoring. But after I got past the initial panic of not having anything to distract me from my thoughts, I found myself thinking.
I’m sure the Keystone Cops would also ban thinking if they could. Thinking is, as they said in “Beauty and the Beast,” a dangerous pastime. While I was thinking and walking around the room to “actively monitor,” I began to compare the kids to what kids were like when I was their age. Take their phones away, they aren’t much different than we were. Humans are now essentially cyborgs, I mused. Instead of technology integrated into our bodies, we wear or carry the tech that we rely on. Take those phones away, and the kids are pretty much just kids. A good number of them brought books to read when they were done with the test. The most common author, by the way, was an old one because some jerk of an English teacher assigned a reading so kids would be forced to have a book with them during the Keystones.
Gee, I wonder who would do such a thing.
Just like when I was a kid, if they didn’t read, they tried to sleep. It wasn’t comfortable, just like we found 20 years ago, so the kids were in the exact same boat.
There had to be a difference. I thought to myself, what about shoes? I bet the majority of people are wearing Crocs now. Crocs are everywhere. I see them all over. So, I counted.
You know how when you are primed to notice something that you see it everywhere? Like, if I made the suggestion that red cars are the best cars, you’d suddenly find yourself noticing red cars. There aren’t actually more red cars, you just perceive more red cars. It’s like contrails from airplanes. Back in the 1990s, some older guy (I bet he was my age!) thought that there were more contrails from airplanes than when he was a kid, so he figured it had to be a government conspiracy. It couldn’t be that the world had changed and air travel became ubiquitous. It had to be a government conspiracy to…well, no one really knows. They say everything from making us docile to making us sick to controlling the weather to making frogs gay, but no one can really agree. It’s actually water vapor from the hot engine exhaust hitting the cold atmosphere and spreading out depending on the wind speed and temperatures. But once someone plants that idea, you see contrails everywhere, and you’re suddenly worried about the rain making gay frogs docile and sick.
For me, that was Crocs. I saw a few Crocs, everyone said that kids these days just wear Crocs, so I thought the majority of the kids in the room wore Crocs. Now, as me missing a zero in a recent story tells you, I’m not good at math, but the kids made it easy. I had 30 kids in the room, four wore Crocs, so that was 15%. You know what most of them wore? Sneakers. That was about 60%. The rest wore slip-on shoes like Hey Dudes, or they wore big boots. So much for the Croc takeover.
I also noticed that two kids were left-handed, only a handful wore glasses, and all of them had this little ritual they do when they finish the test. They flip through it one more time, count up the bubbles to make sure they bubbled them correctly, then they close both books – the test booklet before the answer booklet – and put their pencils and calculators on top of the stacked books.
That got me thinking: what’s the point? We made them docile by simply putting a bunch of tests in their paths from kindergarten onward, so we didn’t need to bother with contrails. But even then, what is the point of education? Recall is fine and all, but knowledge is easily found online, so do they really need to know who did what thing in that place? Shouldn’t we teach them how to think? How to analyze information? How to learn? Isn’t all that defeated by endless testing?
Probably not. Recall and basic knowledge are useful and even necessary when trying to get to bigger and deeper concepts. If more people remembered middle-school atmospheric lessons, for example, they’d be less worried about contrails. That made me, briefly, reconsider much of my grousing about standardized tests and the place of education in a world that is endlessly changing.
But my reconsidering was cut short. I took a long drink of my coffee, trying to finish it up, when it stopped flowing. I shook the Contigo out a bit, then really sucked at it, trying to get that last drop of angry wake-up water, when something thick fell into my mouth.
At first, I thought it was the grounds at the bottom of the pot, but then I noticed it was solid. It clung to the roof of my mouth! I gagged, ran for a tissue, and spat it out. I looked, and it was some sort of thick, black thing I couldn’t identify and decided I didn’t want to. How long had it been in my cup? I nearly vomited.
The students never even noticed. I looked up, still in a panic both because I had something disgusting in my mouth and because I had gone from actively monitoring to almost actively vomiting, but they scribbled away at their tests or pecked at their calculators.
They were pretty docile. No contrails required.
And I was alone with my thoughts again. That empty black void of boredom, though, now had a shape and a texture.
- - -