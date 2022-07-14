My basement is very interestingly compartmentalized. The main family room is a cozy little sitting area and lined with beautiful real tongue-and-groove wood. My office is drywalled, as is the redone bathroom. The pantry is cinderblock.
Connecting all these spaces is an area that has all the wires and pipes for the house. All of them have this ceiling tile that’s these individual squares that were stuck up on tracks of wood and stapled in. Every project we’ve done has needed panels torn down and replaced, and since it isn’t a drop ceiling, that repeatedly damages the panels. We had holes in it everywhere because the pipes are lower than the ceiling tiles now, and if we need to run a wire to a new outlet, the ceiling comes down and gets stuck back up. We had gaps, places where the tiles just fell down, and a bulge around one of the new lights.
Since that section of my basement is self-contained and will not impact the ceilings in the bathroom, pantry, office, or sitting room, I decided to tear down the remaining tiles in that section and make it look like a proper basement – an open ceiling that gives me easy access to the pipes and wires that keep my house running.
Oh, boy, do I regret that decision!
First, I had no idea how long it would take to tear the tiles down. I mean, all I was doing was demolishing something. It was a simple rip and tear, right? I wasn’t going to use them again, so they didn’t have to be in any kind of good shape when I was done. How long could it take?
I spent all day Saturday ripping, tearing, and cleaning.
When I finished, when I had swept and wiped and shop-vac’d everything out of the open space, I finally had a chance to look at what I had done.
I hate it.
I mean, even the gappy, falling-down ceiling tiles were nicer!
I’m used to my buyer’s remorse when I get something new. You should see me right after I make a big comic order! But this was different. I full-on hated the way it looked and was mad at myself for wasting a Saturday doing it.
But the deed was done.
I bagged up all the tiles and called the garbage company to haul them away. I will not name the garbage company here. Anyway, I was on hold for nearly an hour when I finally got through and we worked out what I had.
“That’ll be $90.88,” said the lady at the end of a 1-800 number in some other state representing our “local” garbage company.
“That seems like a lot,” I said. “Can I put them all out for that?”
“Oh, no, that’s $90.88 per bag. This is renovation waste.”
“That’s insane!” I said and hung up.
It’ll be okay. I have a crawlspace above my garage that I can’t really use, so those old tiles will find a nice new home and be Tim’s problem someday – unless we do a proper renovation and I’ll include them in the haul-away debris when that happens.
But I found myself incensed. Back a couple generations ago, when you did a project like this, you took your waste and dumped it in the woods behind your house. Tim still finds old, rusty things in the woods behind our house. But I wanted to do the right thing. I wanted to dispose of my waste responsibly. This has been my whole problem with “going green” and being “environmentally responsible.” If you make it prohibitively expensive, people simply aren’t going to do the right thing.
Let’s go through some of the “right things” we can’t afford. Gas prices are coming down (not that the news will report on that), but we drive cars that depend on a fuel source that our government doesn’t control – it’s controlled as a global commodity market that is at the whims of greedy companies and foreign oligarchs, princes, and extremists. Can we afford electric vehicles or hybrids? Most of us? Nope! Spreading out the cost at the pump is far more feasible than the up-front cost of a new car. How about solar power? I wrote a whole column on that a few months ago. And recycling? Many communities don’t do it. Finally, responsibly disposing of your trash is out of sight!
If you don’t want people to sneak things into the garbage or dump things in the woods, you might want to consider how much your extra haul-away costs are – especially since the company has increased the cost of service every year since I moved here. I wanted to do the right thing, and now I’m going to have Joy help me shove these things into a crawlspace above my garage because I can’t afford $90.88 per bundle and won’t just dump them in the woods behind my house.
Yeah, I now REALLY regret taking the tile down in my basement.
q q q