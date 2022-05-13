One of the advantages of time moving ever onward is that jokes that permeate one’s life can fade away like that annoying overplayed song on the radio.
Like jokes about my last name.
Bundy is a fairly common name around these here parts. I am related to many of them, acknowledge my connection to some of them, and am pretty sure I’m not related to a few of them. But because it’s so common and so many people know Bundys, it takes way too long to get food sometimes.
“Name, please?” the person hanging out the window will say.
“Andrew Bundy,” I’ll respond.
“Bundy? Wait! I know a Bundy…” and then the person progresses to rattle off some Bundys they know.
Once upon a time, I would confirm some connections and even help people pin down which particular branch of the 12 Tribes of Bundy I belong to. I don’t do that anymore. The food gets cold, and I’ve discovered that people over 40 don’t know when to stop. Now, I deny connection to any Bundy they list, even if I actually am related to them.
I’ve even denied being related to Sam. My dad. It’s so much simpler that way.
“We moved here from Lancaster,” I say with a dismissive wave of my hand. It’s true, as Obi-Wan Kenobi said, from a certain point of view.
For decades, even when I first moved to Lancaster, people would often joke, “Bundy? You related to Al?”
I used to say that I was related to Ted, who taught me everything he knew. That joke worked until I met someone who actually knew Ted Bundy!
For much of my life, I politely laughed. People are, after all, looking for an icebreaker, a bit of human connection. But the more it happened, the more annoying it got.
Pretending to be polite when someone mocks your family name began to wear thin. Gradually, I got more and more annoyed to the point that I would just snap “No!” and walk away. Then, people began to forget about the TV show. I moved back here, and it became about my real family connections. The only people who might venture an Al Bundy joke are Boomers, and even that has become so rare that I mostly forgot about it. The biggest annoyance I have nowadays is people calling me “Andy” when I introduce myself as “Andrew.” If you’re a friend, you can call me “Andy.” If I just met you, you’re not a friend.
I was on a video call with a salesperson for an unnamed solar company recently, and I had realized that I couldn’t afford to go whole-house solar about 10 minutes before. He wanted to do a soft credit check to make sure he could lock me into their current interest rate. I knew we wouldn’t do it, but I wanted to find a way to avoid an awkward exit on their part. I figured I could agree to a point and then call them later and say I wasn’t interested. The associate who had made the drive so he could turn on the iPad would be able to gracefully exit the premises with the faint hope his drive hadn’t been in vain. I looked at Joy, who was 100% opposed to even the soft credit check, and, to give myself time to come up with a plan, said, “Well, what do you think?”
At that moment, the Boomer on the screen said, “Bundy! Now I know why your name is familiar. Are you related to Al?”
All concerns for a graceful exit vanished. I clapped my hands and said, “Well, I’m a no. Thanks for your time.”
The exit was as ignoble as I had expected, but I no longer cared.
If I’m there to pick up food, I don’t want to go over my whole family tree with you. Just give me the stupid pizza. And I’m not related to Al, Ted, King Kong, Peg, Ammon or anyone else like that. If I’m in a hurry, I’m not Sam’s son, either. A good rule of thumb here is don’t make fun of potential customers’ names. You’re selling me something, and we’re not friends, so I don’t need the chit-chat and small talk to decide to spend money.
And don’t call me Al. I’m not Paul Simon.
q q q