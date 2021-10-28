Cathy Raybuck is extended family. She is the sister of a brother-in-law. Every Election Day for decades, I have seen her smiling face as I walk into the Sigel Community Center to vote.
What would happen if I asked Cathy to “find” a few votes for this or that candidate?
I would likely get a slap upside the head. I would hear nasty things said about me by Cathy and her co-workers.
Later in the day, when Cathy’s husband Laird heard that I had in effect asked his wife Cathy to cheat, the other side of my head might well be thumped even harder.
Those election workers would be outraged.
Yet aren’t we calling them cheaters when we claim the 2020 election was stolen?
Cathy and her election co-workers can be summed up in two words: Americans, and honest folks.
That’s why I get upset at the toxic legacy of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election. That “Big Lie” claim is worse than hogwash. It trashes the reputations of the good people, the election workers that staff our precincts and county courthouses, working long hours for low pay, year after year. Most of them are middle-aged or older, and have been working elections for decades.
The election workers I have known just do ... not ... cheat.
Those lies aren’t just about Trump and Biden. They involve our friends and neighbors.
If there was election fraud, someone must have cheated.
Who?
The people at the precinct where you voted? If you think like that, you vote at entirely different places than I have voted for almost 60 years. However, the lie-spreaders do not “think.” They hate, and use their hatred to justify smearing other people.
It gets worse. There is backlash to the “Big Lie,” and it too threatens how our country functions. The other side sees this issue as an excuse to increase the power of “Big Brother.”
The left wing fanatics came frighteningly close to wrecking the system on Oct. 20.
They narrowly failed on that day to make a new law and set minimum standards for the elections that are actually run by each state. The bill died.
Good.
Our elections are run by our 50 states, not by “Big Brother.” Keeping them run by 50 separate states cuts down on the chances that fascists will actually overturn the will of the electorate.
Yes, some of that rejected federal bill’s provisions should become law — at the state level. Voter ID is a common sense requirement. So is an immovable deadline after which late-arriving ballots won’t be counted.
Suppose the federal government gained authority over the nitty-gritty of our state-run elections for federal office.
Suppose a future President then really did try to steal an election.
That President would control the vote-counting process.
Ugh.
Early this year, after he had lost the election but while he was still the federal President, Trump had to ask election officials in Georgia to “find 15,000 votes.”
If our elections become controlled from Washington, a future President would not be asking. He or she would be ordering.
Double ugh.
We do need changes. The 2020 election exposed flaws in how we conduct our elections. Elections have always been less than perfect. I am not fool enough to think that Philadelphia has changed the machine-driven voting practices that have soiled its elections for more than a century, through control by both Republicans (yes, really) and Democrats.
But in nearly 60 years of voting in Erie, Clearfield, Jefferson and Warren counties, I haven’t smelled the faintest whiff of vote-counting corruption. The people at my voting precincts and the vote-counters at the county courthouses are so conscientious that they apologize if they need to take brief bathroom breaks. I suspect any big-city politico trying to get them to fudge votes would get a smack on the nose.
Because I worked as a journalist, I have seen more than voting booths on Election Day. For a half-century, I spent hours on Election Day evening (and sometimes the next morning) at county courthouses, watching those people count those votes. Do ... not ... interrupt! The people I have seen have been serious, competent, and honest. And until some “Big Lie” blowhards can bring criminal charges against specific vote-counters at the county level, I call their claims total hogwash and brand them as cheaters and/or liars.
I like having the states run the elections for federal offices. That system reinforces the separation-of-powers principle that keeps ultimate authority with the Constitution and the people, not with the politicians.
Biden and national Democrats in Congress should leave election reforms to the states. Our own Pennsylvania Legislature and governor can address the Keystone State’s problems without interference from “Big Brother.” If they mess up, we can throw them out.
And our local election workers can stop worrying that their friends and neighbors think they might be cheating.
