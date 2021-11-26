It’s rare for my grandfather, who turns 80 next month, to get overly excited about much. So, it has been enjoyable to witness his rejuvenated energy since purchasing a new tractor earlier this year.
As I’ve written before, our family owns property in Jefferson County. Once an active farm, it now serves primarily as our deer hunting camp. Considering the amount of land, the area needs maintained, with our previous piece of equipment dating back to the 1960s.
Despite hours of service effort, “Red” had to finally be retired this summer, meaning a new, shiny toy made its way to the barn.
The Mahindra 1640 HST has plenty of bells and whistles, more than capable of handling any job we may throw at it. Mainly, the tractor is used to mow large fields or move dirt around. We’re not baling hay, just simply cutting down weeds to create sight lines and shooting lanes come this weekend.
Still, it takes time to get certain areas “huntable,” something that I haven’t had a lot of in the second half of this year between a pregnant wife, job requirements and the birth of our first child. Fortunately, my 79-year-old pap has us covered.
Considering I’m the closest Destefan up here, it would make sense for me to handle those duties. And, I’m more than willing to do so when time permits. Over the past few months, even if I had some free afternoons, I would have to wrestle my grandfather off the seat of “New Red” anyhow.
Ironically, his frequent trips “north” have allowed me to see my grandfather more now than I did when we lived 10 minutes from each other. Getting the chance to visit his first great-grandchild is definitely an added bonus, but he has seemingly gotten younger since the purchase at Dunlap Lawn and Garden (shoutout for the customer service).
Although not exactly navigating a loaded schedule, my grandfather’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. This gets me to the crux of the column.
From the cost of buying a new tractor to the hours spent on it, all has been in preparation for this Saturday’s rifle season opener and the two weeks that follow.
Since the age of 12, Thanksgiving has signaled a family tradition of another kind, beyond the Thursday meal.
It indicates a walk to the stand in sometimes bitter temperatures, settling in through the darkness and waiting for the woods to wake up around you. It indicates the act of unplugging from a world constantly connected and slowly watching the hours pass as the sun moves across the sky. And, if you’re lucky, it indicates the sudden jolt of a deer appearing and the split-second actions that follow, ethically determining if there will be an attempted harvest.
Most of all, though, it indicates a handful of days spent with my father, grandfather and very close family friend (who I basically view as an uncle). My mother also attends as the camp cook, along with their dog.
While the goal is for one of us to down a big buck, the camaraderie and togetherness of hunting season is what truly makes it special. These last two years have proved a little more meaningful, considering the time I have spent scouting and doing my part on the farm — things I was unable to do when I lived three-plus hours away.
Now, this feels like home, and although still the youngest member of our camp, I am very much a part of our team efforts. However, despite the 45 year difference in age, my grandfather ran (or rode) laps around me over these last few months.
Whether for the tractor or hunting, his newfound excitement has led to action.
I’d be ecstatic for his efforts to be rewarded this rifle season.
