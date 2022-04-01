Every so often, I have one of those stories where mistakes pile up beyond the normal level of mistakes one makes in the course of this job. And it’s usually a feature story that is supposed to be a quick, feel-good piece that makes everyone smile.
Like the Cupcake Challenge story from last week.
A lot of times, something goes a little wrong when I’m working on a story, but then that slight error causes another error, which causes another error, which compounds and compounds to a trainwreck. One mistake attracts many. And while there may be small typos in other stories, one story, the trainwreck story, runs off the rails and there’s nothing I can do but wait for the last train car to crash before I email poor Ben (or the past editors) and give them the laundry list of corrections.
The Cupcake Challenge story should have a been a nice piece about a group of high schoolers making a day happier and tastier. But not when I got ahold of it. Here’s my recipe. Start with misspelling a name in the photo caption. Whip in missing a word in an early paragraph. Mix in misunderstanding who got second place. Add a pinch of misspelling “TikTok” like a Geriatric Millennial. Finish up with the frosting of not interviewing the entire second-place team because they didn’t know me well enough to find my room when I said, “Hey! Stop down and talk to me after school.”
Like I said, one of those days.
(The overall winner, however, had no problem with the story because she won. I got that part right, at least.)
I am one who embraces the fact that he makes mistakes. I often highlight them here as a way of being authentic. However, those errors, the ones I share, I have been able to work through and organize and edit down to a coherent column. When the mistakes are being pointed out in real time, when kid after kid sees the notification on their phones and comes in to announce my mistakes, it’s a little harder to just smile through it and feel like it’s a learning experience.
And it is, but in my line of work, it’s not just a learning experience for me. So often, we adults point out a kid’s bad day and highlight all their mistakes, and we may give off the impression that we’ve used up our allotment of mistakes in life. One of the things that a teacher must do is demonstrate how to handle mistakes and failure with dignity and grace.
Jury’s still out on how much dignity and grace I maintained through the airing of errors on this one.
So, my apologies to all involved in the Cupcake Challenge. It was a tasty, fun activity that did not deserve the mistake-laden collapsed souffle of a story I wrote for it.
q q q