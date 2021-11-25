One of the places we notice the absence of a loved one or friend is during buck season. It’s a place where the passing of a relative or friend can really be felt.
This could be an empty seat at the buck camp table, an empty cot in the bedroom, or an empty hunting stand which had previously been filled for decades. Maybe there is an empty spot on the gun rack or there is silence in the air which used to have someone else’s voice.
In other words, the absence of a hunting camp relative or friend can really be felt during buck season.
I’d like to share a personal story from a few years ago.
The morning was still dark, but the sun was making its way over the hill. The air was cold but the excitement of another buck season was enough to ignore the chill.
An hour or two passed and my thoughts began to run: check the wind, glance over the shoulders, use the scope to look closer, etc. Then, random thoughts –“What will lunch be?” “What time is it?” I was also running a few final exam questions through my head for the upcoming finals week.
Then, the profound thought came...the eggs didn’t taste the same during breakfast like they had in years past.
I thought, “Why’s that?” Those super greasy, buttery eggs were nowhere to be found. I couldn’t taste the eggs like I had tasted for hours long after breakfast on the morning of buck season. This was just part of buck season — ever since I was 12 years old. It was something consistent, a hallmark of buck camp — but something had changed.
Grandpa had died just two months before buck season in October of that year. He cooked those greasy, buttery eggs.
It doesn’t take much for us to have the depths of our souls wash up on the shore of our conscience. We can throw it all back in, but it’ll wash up again. Eventually, we’ve got to grab hold of it and look closely at the memories, feelings, experiences, etc.
I know many hunters reading this column can think back to a buck season moment when the loss of a loved one or friend really hit them. Maybe it was the smell of the camp, the site of his friend’s deer stand, the sound of the radio, the picture on the wall, glancing at the map, or whatever the situation may have been.
God desires to enter into the depths of our core; all our thoughts, dreams, fears, worries, insecurities, concerns, stresses, regrets, fondest memories and much more.
Allow the absence of a loved one or friend at hunting camp to be an avenue through which the Lord can really work. Just ask for it — “Lord, please bring to the surface that which should no longer remain hidden and buried in the depths of my soul. Cast your light, Lord, on what has been difficult for me. I’m ready for grace.”
Then, grab a picture from the camp wall and take it with you to your hunting stand or stop for a moment at that hunting spot which reminds you of your deceased hunting companion. Let yourself be flooded by memories and experiences.
To all buck hunters — I encourage you to make the most out of hunting camp and buck season because it doesn’t last forever. May our hunting camps be filled with laughter, friendship, good food, great stories, a deep respect for those who have gone before us, and a willingness to encounter the Lord in the depths of our souls.
