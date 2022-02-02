They tell me that February is the shortest month of the year, and while that may be true when it comes to days on the calendar, I’ve always found February to be the mentally longest month of the year.
To start, pronouncing the word is annoying. Most of us say something like “FEB-ewe-AIR-ee.” But it’s spelled something like “FEB-rue-AIR-ee.” It’s like listening to people pronounce library! The month was named after the Roman purification festival Februa.
But I don’t really know why I so dislike February.
I often wonder if it’s because we have way too many holidays crammed in the October-December range: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. If, for example, we moved Thanksgiving to February, it might make the month bearable. What if we shifted Christmas a bit? Jesus wasn’t born in December – the holiday was moved to December when Christianity became Rome’s official religion. Followers of Saturn and Mithra would lose a holiday, so shifting Christmas to December 25 allowed them to keep some of the holiday traditions – like trees, caroling, and gift giving. Early Puritan settlers weren’t even allowed to celebrate Christmas!
But we can’t move Christmas – too much money and tradition – and moving Thanksgiving would mess up the only time people willingly watch the Detroit Lions, which means, unless we really focus on Valentine’s Day as a holiday, February is just that long shortest month of the year without anything to make it stand out.
(Unless you were born in February, of course. In which case, happy birth month!)
The days are, supposedly, getting longer, which should help ease my hate of February, but it just seems so dark through February. About halfway through the month, the kids at school begin to get that smell they get when they haven’t washed their hoodies since Christmas break, and that doesn’t help matters. Snow increases, as we shift away from white Christmases toward whatever weather mess is coming, February becomes a month of two-hour delays and shoveling snow.
But March is where we get the really serious snows, so I feel like February snow is more of the inconvenience snow.
Plus, the leap year fiasco is another strike against February. You already have a short month, why give it an extra day every so often? Why not distribute all days of the months to an even 30 and keep that .4 of a day as a bonus New Year’s Eve? It would make the calendar blocks cleaner. You’d also be able to move away from reciting that “30 days hath September…” thing every time you try to remember how many days are in a month.
So it’s February. I missed January, and now I’m stuck in the doldrums of February. I’ll buy flowers and stuff for Valentine’s Day, sure, and then March will see the gradual warm-up into the mud season we call “spring” here, but I don’t have to like February.
Oh, and if you’re wondering on how I did with that “Homework for Life” thing I mentioned before, as they say on Duck Tales, “I have failed immediately!” I sent in the column, created the spreadsheet, and completely forgot about it until I composed this paragraph.
I’m going to blame February for that, too.
q q q
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.