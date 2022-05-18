As we grow older, life ends up becoming a series of similar pattens and actions that blur together from one moment to the next like this incredibly long sentence flows ceaselessly to the next word as I type it. But with all that regularity, it’s a good idea to find ways of marking time, breaking up each similar chunk of existence to segments of similar chunks separated by the marking of something significantly different enough to allow you to take a moment and breathe, reminding yourself that you are here doing something, anything.
Sure, we can focus on holidays, birthdays, weekends, but those can become monotonous, too, or so unevenly spaced out that they are basically meaningless in the grand scheme of chunking our mindless experiences into something mindful. Christmas comes, as they say, but once a year, and while it provides a nice break from monotony, how many of us get back into the grind and forget that we left the Christmas lights up until we notice them some June evening when we’re walking the dog? Weekends themselves can become mindless copies of themselves, mixing together one week to the next as just a generic Saturday or Sunday.
Lately, I have found comfort in the strangest thing. It’s allowed me to take something we adults do every week and turn it into something to cherish, to break up the monotony of our every day with the one day a week that we remove the excess baggage and muck from our lives.
I have found comfort in garbage night.
As an adult, it seems like you perpetually take the garbage out, run the dishwasher, and do laundry. It’s a never-ending cycle of responsibility. But once a week, all that garbage is collected together, combined into two cans, and carted out to the end of the driveway to be left for the unappreciated saviors who come through week after week and take away the parts of our existence that we can’t keep piling up under our kitchen sinks or in our bathrooms. Our garbage pick-up time has changed slightly, but it hasn’t changed enough for me to alter my garbage night routine. I could probably leave the garbage in the garage until I go to work in the morning, but that would rob me of a brief time of introspection.
Every garbage night, I take the remaining garbage in my house, stuff it into bins with the garbage I had carried out before and press hard to get the lids on the cans. That satisfying snap of the lid locking into place gives me a sense of accomplishment. I drag the cans out to the end of the driveway and put them side by side close to the road. Then, I get a moment to look at the dark, quiet street where I live. Even on cold nights, snowy nights, rainy nights, I stand and look up and down my street, and then back at my house, all lit up as a stalwart haven from the dark. Sometimes, I listen hard for the sounds of civilization around me – heaters or air conditioners running, cars in the distance, the faint bump of someone’s sound system. Other times, I listen for the sounds of nature – dogs barking, owls hooting, leaves or bushes rustling. Exposed on a dark and quiet street, you can imagine what it felt like to be an ancient human, out in the wilderness alone. But then you can look back at the warm yellow glow of the house and be thankful that you’re not alone in the dark with nothing but luck and a sharpened stick to protect you.
Then I go back inside, close and lock the door, and wash my hands, returning to the normal everyday life that can so often run into one moment to the next with barely a change. I get back into the habits and busyness that both distract and destroy us. I pick up the things we do to avoid looking at the void knowing they also sharpen the edges of that void. I return to the life that we build to apply meaning and purpose to our brief existence that also instills us with fear of losing that life or meaning or purpose. I get back into the grind, do what I do both in work and leisure, barely thinking about how much time is passing or how much I’m missing until the next time I gather up the leavings of a modern life and take it out to the edge of the driveway for the unseen hands of the people who clean up after us to take away.
I find comfort in the quiet inevitability of garbage night.
q q q