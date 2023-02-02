For the past few years, my dentist appointment has been in the wee hours of a December morning before school starts. I go to a dentist here in town, and he has some shockingly accommodating hours for people who need to get their teeth cleaned before going to work.
Of course, with an upcoming dentist appointment, I decided to do what everyone does before a dentist appointment. I started flossing my teeth.
One night, Joy walked by me flossing and stopped.
“What are you doing?”
“Flossing,” I said. “Dentist coming up.”
“No, it’s not. It’s in January or February.”
Apparently, the dentist had been full at my usual December time, so Joy, who does all our planning and scheduling because I’m rather disorganized at life, found me a spot in the new year.
“Then what have I been flossing for?” I asked.
“Your health?” she suggested.
“But I hate flossing!” I said.
Life, as I remind my students daily, is made up of doing things that you don’t want to do and going to places that you don’t want to go. But flossing is that little piece of rebellion everyone can latch onto as kids. An authority figure tells us to do something, and we nod, but like Captain America at the end of “Endgame,” say, “No, I don’t think I will.”
I don’t know why flossing is so much of a burden to me. It’s really not that big of a deal. I tend to do it willingly after eating corn on the cob, so why can’t I do it every night? I’m sure it’ll make my dentist’s life easier. But eating healthier would make my doctor’s life easier, and you don’t see me adopting the Mediterranean Diet.
(If I lived in that kind of environment, I might. But I live in the mountains of Pennsylvania! To survive, we need a little insulation and big beards. It’s science.)
My teeth, like so many people’s, are vaguely straight and even. My parents sacrificed a lot to give me a decent smile. Of course, at the time, I felt like they were torturing me with those braces. I hear braces technology has advanced since the mid-1990s, so if Tim needs them, he won’t have to endure “Marathon Man” dental torture.
Just google “Is it safe?” I mean, you’ll regret it, but you’ll understand the context.
There are a couple of odd angles in my mouth where food always gets stuck. When I floss those spots, the floss resists going where I command it to. Finally, with a snap, it pops into place and does its work. You’d think I’d have some sort of sense of satisfaction from that, but I don’t. It’s like that runner’s high my athletic friends tell me about. I never get it. In fact, I think they’re all crazy. People who enjoy flossing have very different brain chemistry than I do, apparently.
My dentist appointment is coming up now, and I have flossed more frequently since that week in December than I ever have in my life. I mean, it was mostly because I wasn’t sure when my appointment actually was, but I’ve been trying. I’ll be flossing in earnest this week, though, before that 6 a.m. appointment.
And I know my dentist reads my columns, so I’m sure he’ll mention this. Hopefully, he’ll say I did a good job.
Or not. I’m really not that good at flossing. My son says I can’t do the dance right either. At least I’m consistent.
