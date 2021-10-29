Although I now call DuBois home for career reasons, I’ve been coming to the area my entire life, specifically for deer hunting.
My family has property in Jefferson County, which has served as our yearly getaway during weekends throughout the fall in preparation for the firearms opener after Thanksgiving.
As editor of The Courier Express, I feel writing more articles about the outdoors is only fitting for a readership peppered with hunting enthusiasts.
So, when I received an email invitation to attend a webinar hosted by the National Deer Association in partnership with the Pennsylvania Game Commission about Chronic Wasting Disease last week, I accepted. This wasn’t one of those feel-good Zoom meetings, but it was very informative on a topic directly tied to Jefferson, Clearfield and other surrounding counties.
The enjoyment of hunting comes from the serenity, with the added bonus of trying to down a big buck. Sporadic diseases aren’t exactly at the forefront of the experience.
Still, the Game Commission is stressing the need for hunters to participate in helping slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, especially in areas where it has been detected. As the years have passed, CWD continues to show up close to home, making this situation relevant to the Tri-County Area.
CWD is a neurological disease that is 100 percent fatal for any deer or elk that contracts it. There are no exceptions, according to the Game Commission. Infected animals do not show signs of infection for 12 or more months, and many appear completely healthy.
After listening to the webinar, I wanted to share some of the key takeaways regarding CWD in Pennsylvania, as presented by Andrea Korman, CWD coordinator for the Game Commission.
“The history of this disease around the country tells us if we don’t fight this public threat, the outcomes are predictable,” said Korman, referencing the trends of CWD in Wisconsin. “CWD infections will increase, affecting more deer, and potentially hunting opportunities as well.”
Korman explained CWD was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2012 in a captive deer facility in Adams County. CWD was first discovered in our area in 2014 in two captive deer facilities in Jefferson County.
Since 1998, the Game Commission has tested over 108,000 white-tailed deer and 1,600 elk for CWD as of September of this year, according to Korman. Of those, CWD has been detected in roughly 730 wild deer and zero elk, Korman said.
The Game Commission website displays a detailed dashboard that breaks down CWD testing results in several forms. The following are some of the recent statistics on white-tailed deer:
2021-22 hunting season (to date)
- Statewide: 435 samples tested; 8 positives
- Jefferson County: 34 samples tested; 1 positive
- Clearfield County: 13 samples tested; 0 positives
2020-21 season
- Statewide: 12,761 samples tested; 244 positives
- Jefferson County: 1,114 samples tested; 1 positive
- Clearfield County: 718 samples tested; 0 positives
2019-20 season
- Statewide: 15,859 samples tested; 207 positives
- Jefferson County: 1,626 samples tested; 3 positives
- Clearfield County: 990 samples tested; 1 positive
As more deer cases were discovered around the state, the Game Commission continued formulating a response plan which was approved and implemented.
Relating specifically to our area, the Game Commission’s response plan identifies Disease Management Areas, or DMAs, where increased regulations and hunting opportunities apply to help slow the “human-assisted” spread.
“DMAs are geographic areas where CWD has been found and specific rules apply to help slow the human-assisted spread of CWD,” Korman said. “Like those bans of feeding deer, using those urine-based attractants and moving high-risk parts.”
There are currently five active DMAs across the state, with DMA 3 covering more than 1,200 square miles in portions of Armstrong, Clarion, Clearfield, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
Just last Friday, the Game Commission expanded the boundary of DMA 3 and created DMA 6 — covering about 100 square miles in portions of Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties — after another CWD-positive deer was found in Jefferson County.
According to the Game Commission, those hunting in a designated DMA are prohibited from moving high-risk parts outside the DMA boundary, using urine-based attractants and feeding wild deer or elk.
High-risk parts primarily refer to the head/brain and spine. The meat and antlers can be moved outside the DMA.
There are also designated Enhanced Surveillance Units (ESUs) within DMAs where Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits are available for hunters to harvest additional antlerless deer.
“Currently the best management strategy to control CWD is to reduce the deer abundance in infected areas to slow the rate of disease transmission and also remove those infected individuals from the landscape,” Korman said.
Hunters who harvest a deer in a DMA are asked to submit the head for CWD testing in one of the collection bins provided by the Game Commission. The harvest tag should remain attached and the head should be double-bagged. Antlers should be removed before placing heads in a bin. Korman said the turnaround time for testing last season was about two weeks and hunters can check the status online or by calling a provided number.
Testing allows the Game Commission to determine the extent of the CWD infection in a DMA and the best management practices moving forward.
According to the Game Commission, there is no evidence CWD is transmissible to humans. However, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that people do not eat meat from animals that test positive for CWD.
Per the Game Commission’s regulations, those hunting in a DMA are permitted to take a deer to a processor or taxidermist located within the DMA. A list of other approved processors and taxidermists for certain DMAs is available online.
Hunters who handle their own processing are asked to dispose of high-risk parts by double-bagging them and putting them out with household trash that will be taken to a landfill. High-risk parts can also be left and buried at the kill site.
More information about CWD, headbin locations, DMA boundaries, regulations and the Game Commission’s response plan can be found online at: pgc.pa.gov/CWD
While enjoying one of our state’s greatest traditions, hunters are asked to help in an effort to slow the spread of this always-fatal disease.
