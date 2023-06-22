A few months ago, I wrote about how Garbage Night was a peaceful inevitability that helped ground me in weeks that seem to rush by.
I gathered up the last of the trash, loaded them up into the cans I kept in my garage, and took those cans out to the curb to wait for the hardworking garbage people to rumble by and take away the debris of modern life. Those moments, on my quiet street, I could pause and reflect on what has happened since last Garbage Night. It’s peaceful. Zenlike.
Well, it’s not so peaceful anymore.
Our garbage people are reliable, but they’re not exactly predictable. Eighty percent of the time, they come sometime after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Occasionally, they’ve been through sometime between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. To avoid missing them, I used to put the garbage out the night before.
That was until we had a dumpster diver.
Identity theft is no joke, but I don’t think our midnight marauder cares about digging through my trash to find personal information he can use against me. Joy and I are vaguely paranoid, so we shred and destroy that stuff anyway.
No, he wanted dinner.
When you live out in the woods, you get bears. Yep, bears. They’ve not really been a problem before. The can I typically put food waste in had a good lid and closed solidly. Not solidly enough, I learned. After a long time – years, actually – of foiling any invasion attempts, that trusty lid failed in its duty.
My neighbor Taylor tells me that the bear grabbed my can, lugged it up his driveway, and up the hill behind his house. Taylor shouted at him and made a ton of noise, but the bear didn’t care. He just popped the lid and looked for something tasty.
Not done, the bear got my other can and sat down in my neighbor’s driveway to dine. Poor Taylor had to clean up a lot of my garbage.
It’s kind of an uncomfortable intimacy when your neighbor has cleaned up the remains of your garbage can. We throw away so many things, stuff we don’t expect anyone else to see, and a bear exposure bares more than we might want. Fortunately, Taylor’s not judgmental, and there were bags from other neighbors there, giving plausible deniability, but I feel bad that he had to clean up after me.
Taylor calls the bear “Sweet Tooth” because he drained some cans of condensed milk on his latest dinner run. He also took down my hummingbird feeder and punctured it with his teeth, drinking the nectar. I didn’t notice this, filled it with new nectar, and had it run all over me. I should be more observant.
Sweet Tooth isn’t really a threat. He’s pretty live-and-let-live with the neighborhood, asking only for our most gourmet trash. So far, he hasn’t bothered pets, and the kids on the street haven’t been approached. According to the Game Commission, as long as they’re not cornered or threatened, bears like Sweet Tooth should be fine. Still, it means that Taylor and I have to teach our kids some bear safety tips. I told Tim to be aware of his surroundings when he’s in the backyard.
Sweet Tooth doesn’t seem to be the only bear wandering about. A few doors down said she saw a mom with two cubs, so Tim has to be extra aware. But I’m not overly concerned.
Except for Garbage Night.
I now have to change my ritual. I will still collect the garbage the night before, but I will leave it in the garage until first thing in the morning. Then, I will wander out bleary-eyed and pre-coffee to lug my garbage cans to the curb.
No longer a Zenlike moment. I can’t have Zenlike moments before 10 a.m. and coffee.
Thanks, Sweet Tooth.
q q q