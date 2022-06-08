Every year, I write a column to the seniors embarking on their journeys, and this year, my column was actually inspired by a speech at graduation.
My school’s senior class president talked about how everyone asks kids what they want to be when they grow up. She started in kindergarten and what they wanted then, moving to later elementary school, middle school, and then the career-readiness events that the state has foisted upon schools. She then said something that made me look up from my notetaking.
“Truth is, you don’t need to know what you want to do,” she said. “This is the time when we can take risks.”
Wait! What? Thanks to the legislative brilliance of politicians who think more standardized tests mean schools will be better despite infinite evidence to the contrary (because the campaign donations told them so), we are beginning career readiness IN THIRD GRADE!!! Tim’s already done some career inventories. Just last year, he wanted to be a paleontologist who flies to work in Iron Man armor, and we’re working on focusing him on his career already like being a little kid is just an inconvenience his future bosses need to wait out. So when someone who has grown up in the post-education world Ray Bradbury warned us about in “Fahrenheit 451” bucked that trend and said they don’t need to know what they want to be when they grow up, I had to stop writing.
Back in 2000, when I was in the same place as these seniors, I knew I absolutely wanted to work in marketing. Not sales, but marketing. Turns out, in 2004, the world shifted where most marketing jobs became straight-up sales jobs for entry-level positions. I hated sales. Violently. I was also bad at it. I couldn’t convince someone that they needed something that they didn’t really need. But 18-year-old me had to know what he wanted to be when he grew up. This is a kid who thought selling his comics was the right thing to do before college! I also thought I absolutely had to play it safe. Go to college. Get a job. Get a house. If I did that, the American Dream would be right there waiting for me.
Yeah, most of us Xennials learned that the American Dream only exists for people who are born rich or born delusional. Everything I thought I had to do when I was 18 blew up in my face. After a lot of adversity and disasters, I went back to college and got a degree for a career I actually like. What happened in the in-between time? Well, losing job after job taught me that “playing it safe” is an illusion. There is rarely a rock bottom that can’t bottom out more. And there’s even more rarely a rock bottom that you can’t dig yourself out of. In short, I didn’t know when I was 18 what I wanted to be when I grew up, and I bet most kids don’t either, despite the job-based haranguing we’re forced to do to them.
Like this class president said, I had to take risks. Being married and having a mortgage told me that I should forget going back to school and just get that next sales job that might last a year if I’m lucky, but I knew I couldn’t play it safe anymore. I was the oldest person in my classes other than the professor, but I knew what I wanted to be when I grew up.
So, Class of 2022, no matter what school you attended, it’s okay if you’re not sure what you want to be when you grow up. I highly recommend trying some jobs on for size. Hit the local factories for a bit and see if you like them – they’re good jobs! And you get to stay here. Check out trade schools and learn the jobs we will always need and can never outsource. Join a band and find out what it’s like to fail on stage. Take a gap year and volunteer for AmeriCorps or something. Find a part-time gig at a farm and learn how to provide food for our country. Travel (safely) across the United States. There are a million things you can do to see what you want to be when you grow up without throwing an insane amount of money at a four-year college or predatory student loan agency. Many of your scholarships will still be there in a year.
But above all, get out there and DO SOMETHING! Don’t hide from the uncertainty of your future. Embrace that uncertainty and scream in its face.
Twenty-two years from now, you will thank you.
Congratulations. I don’t know what is coming, but I know you’ll rise to meet the challenge, especially if you’re willing to take a few risks and reach for new experiences.
q q q