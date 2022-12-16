When first relocating to DuBois in 2020, the draw to Doolittle Station was a brewery and pizza for a married couple with no kids in their 30s. Lindsey and I frequently enjoyed sitting outside with a craft beer from Boxcar Brew Works while enjoying a bite from Railcar Pizza.
We also took visiting family and friends there during the warmer months, embracing the “adult” offerings at Doolittle’s. In the fall of 2021, we welcomed our first child, impacting how we viewed all venues when deciding where to spend an afternoon. Well...dinosaurs, goats and ice cream kept Doolittle’s high on the list.
It makes for a complete experience, still able to grab a beer and pizza while entertaining Cooper with the exciting visuals of an animatronic T-rex and fun flavors of the Roadside Cafe and Creamery.
With the in-laws in town last month, and agreeable weather, we ventured to Doolittle’s yet again, only this time to find out Railcar Pizza was preparing to indefinitely close. As is the norm in this profession, my work and personal life again blended together, asking a staff member what the reasoning was behind the closure.
After revealing who I was, the conversation became layered, significantly peaking my interest considering who and what was being communicated. Here, we allegedly had one of our area’s prominent attractions, owned by Dr. Jeffrey Rice, closing portions of its complex in a “good faith effort” to attempt to satisfy an ordinance regarding parking in Sandy Township.
As more details came forward through a business partner on hand that day, I also learned the situation involved the City of DuBois, which owns the surrounding land that would be necessary to create more parking.
From Doolittle’s standpoint, conversations had allegedly been ongoing to purchase more land, but there was a disagreement over the price.
So, like any good editor would do, I directed our Elaine Haskins to begin digging into the circumstances.
This was unique in there were three sides to one issue. Those three viewpoints also happen to be our two hyperlocal municipalities and a highly-regarded businessman.
Needing the details of the ordinance, we started with Sandy Township. As has been the case since my arrival, Manager Shawn Arbaugh was quick to respond, providing the wording of the parking stipulations while fairly answering any ensuing questions. From the township’s side, officials had reportedly delayed enforcement deadlines in a “good faith effort” of their own to allow Rice and the city to potentially work out an agreement to create more parking to meet the required 325 spaces.
The township also rightfully stood by the fact that the ordinance is the ordinance, which Rice knew before the addition of The Angry Goat at Doolittle’s that ultimately triggered this situation.
Then came an interview with Rice, who expressed his desire to continue offering such a favorable destination for both residents and tourists, but felt he would be unable to do so if the parking concerns were not rectified.
Our efforts then turned to the city, reaching out for comment before council members publicly approved the sale of 6 acres next to Doolittle Station for $39,000 to Rice at a Dec. 1 work session.
I’m not formally claiming our inquiries pushed along the issue, but I’m not saying they didn’t, either. We’ll just say the timing proved a bit coincidental.
Rice shared his satisfaction with the new development, saying “the city came to the rescue and sold the land that we could put the parking on for quite a reasonable price, it was appraised value.”
Rice also said that if the city had not agreed to the sale, Doolittle’s would be closed because of an inability to meet the township’s parking requirements.
That, and some additional comments published drew a response from the township supervisors, who again leaned on the ordinance being in place prior to additions at Doolittle’s.
Rice later explained his displeasure with the township’s ordinance, saying it deters business development. Still, he agreed the ordinance is the ordinance, and said “I do not want to fight with anyone. I just want the area to grow.”
From our standpoint, this isn’t about who was right or wrong. Had there been no resolution and Doolittle’s was forced to close, that would have evolved into a much different discussion. Fortunately, township and city officials understand the value of the complex. And, yes, while the ordinance is the ordinance, there was some give and take from all involved to keep that asset thriving.
Rice did ask for parking ordinances to perhaps be revisited once the city and township officially become one municipality.
While that remains to be seen, solving the parking problem at Doolittle’s created a decent blueprint for cooperation in the spirit of consolidation.
q q q