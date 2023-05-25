It is high school graduation season, one of the last rites of passage we still have in our culture. It’s a bittersweet time as even the students who complained about being in school every day tear up when they realize that this is the last they’ll walk these halls.
Not for the first time, I worry about their futures.
I think I’m pre-programmed to catastrophize about graduation. My senior year, 2000, was supposed to be the end of the world, remember? Airplanes were supposed to forget that they existed and fall out of the sky. Indoor plumbing would suddenly uninvent itself. Electricity would return to Ben Franklin’s key.
Yes, those fears are as irrational now as they were then, and that gives me hope for the Class of 2023.
We can’t imagine a world that is different than the one we grew up in. That’s a lot of why we insist on institutions continuing unchanged or demand that the world adhere to our nostalgia-poisoned vision of the past. Even “Star Trek” writers envisioned a 24th Century that looked like the 1990s. Or a 23rd Century that looked like the 1960s, if you’re a bit older than I am. Many of the institutions and structures we know now would not exist in 2363, especially after what that show called World War III. I think that blind spot about the future is why I worry.
AIs are poised to take over any jobs that robots can’t do — so much so that major companies are admitting that they’re not going to hire people soon. The politics of the day are about division. Stupidity seems like it’s being rewarded on TV or in Congress. Conspiracy theorists have weakened our faith in everything we need to live as intelligent people in the modern world – even the spherical shape of the Earth! It certainly looks like doom out there.
But that’s what people sounded like when I was a senior: computers will take over, UFOs will burn up our atmosphere, America will crumble, the Population Bomb is coming, the end is nigh. I remember hearing it, listening to the fear that emanated from any person with a little white or gray on their head.
People like me now.
And I ignored them. I was excited. I was 18, a pseudo-adult, and done with that first phase of my life. Whatever came at me, I knew I was young enough, brave enough, and dumb enough to handle it. And oh, did things come at me! I felt like the world was wide open in front of me. And it was, like a bear trap ready to break my legs and make me drag my butt through the rest of my life.
But you know what? I did.
And they will, too.
One of the advantages of being young is that you have the energy and the optimism to face the struggles ahead of you. Those struggles, through a lot of hard work and perhaps even more luck, can allow you to build up a castle that your older self is so afraid of collapsing. And if the adults in their lives did our jobs right, we taught them how to learn, how to adapt to unknown situations, how to be flexible. Maybe they need to ignore the fears of those who worry that the world is leaving them behind.
Because, honestly, the world will leave us behind one day, my fellow “older generations.” That’s the way of it. It will belong to them one day. And I believe it will be different than anything we can imagine. Just like how “Star Trek” couldn’t imagine a world with functional AIs, the internet, DNA sequencing, and cell phones infinitely more advanced than their communicators, we can’t adequately imagine the world just over the horizon. I don’t know what’s out there any more than anyone else does.
So, good hunting, Class of 2023. I have no idea what the world will be like when you’re 41, but I also have no idea of what it will be like when you’re 21, so that’s not a big surprise. What’s in front of you can seem scary. It should. It’s tomorrow. It’s the future. It’s the frontier. The frontier is always scary. But it exists to be pushed, explored, and understood. It exists to show you what you’re made of, to mold you into the kind of explorer who can tame it. When you crawl out of it, you’ll find a little gray in your hair and an ache in your knee, and you’ll look at the next group of people about to embark on that same journey and have a moment of terror for them. Why? Because you’re standing on the edge of your frontier, and they’re about to leave it and go to the next one.
Don’t let us older folks freak you out. We have some advice, counsel, and maybe even a couple of road maps. Listen to us when we aren’t catastrophizing. But at some point, you’re going to have to strike out on your own. So, boldly go and push that frontier!
As the great sage Leslie Nielsen once said, “Good luck. We’re all counting on you.”
q q q