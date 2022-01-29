The long-ago decade of the 1990s looms large in my memory. While my childhood was spent in the 1980s, my teen years were in the 1990s, which is why I tend to consider myself a ’90s kid instead of an ’80s kid. During that 10-year stretch of oversized pants, shoulder pads, and frosted tips, I was the youngest, thinnest, and strongest I’ve ever been or will ever be.
Parents get to show our children the movies and music that were important to us during our formative years, and I stumbled upon a little movie gem that I had completely forgotten about. During a recent binge of Duck Tales, one of the characters rocked out to a song called “I 2 I,” which was performed by the (fictional) artist Powerline in 1995’s “A Goofy Movie.”
I had forgotten about “A Goofy Movie!”
A quick scroll through Disney+ found the flick, and Joy, Tim, Ruby, and I settled in to watch a childhood classic.
I would have been 13 in 1995, close to the age of Goofy’s son Max in the feature, who I think was 15ish. My memory of the film was fuzzy, as years had passed since I watched it. I may not have even watched it since I married Joy in 2004. I am certain I haven’t watched it since Tim was born. This was the first time that I would watch the film with a life more like Goofy’s than Max’s. I used to think it was Max’s movie, and Disney just put Goofy in the title for name recognition.
Oh, times have changed.
First was the jarring realization that this movie, like most Disney movies of the era, was a musical. Characters spontaneously burst into song! The only song I remembered from the movie was the aforementioned “I 2 I,” which was a Michael Jackson knockoff number. Goofy is woefully out of touch with his son, not recognizing Powerline as his son’s favorite artist (even though Max’s whole room is plastered with Powerline posters). Goofy seems to start parenting about 20 minutes into the feature instead of the previous years of Max’s life!
Tim pointed out that Max’s lie that started the movie’s shenanigans grew out of the fact that none of the other characters would listen to him. Goofy, Roxanne, the principal – no one was listening to Max. It took the car dropping into a river for Goofy to sit down and finally listen to his son. When the principal called Goofy and said angry things that principals could say in 1995 (but would enjoy a nice lawsuit over now), Goofy never even bothered to ask Max what happened. That’s not inconsistent with his character – Goofy and Max are effectively strangers in the movie. Goofy’s fixated on the past – his personal past and Max’s babyhood – and unaware of the present. Max’s crush on Roxanne is, apparently, a long-standing thing, yet Goofy is shocked by it. I know that whole thing is a trope in 1990s sitcoms and family flicks, but I can’t help but think that the car wouldn’t have exploded if Goofy had simply tried to find out what was going on in his son’s life.
I spent half of the movie thinking about what music I know Tim’s listened to. I tried to name his friend group. I recounted everything I know about Minecraft. And then I wondered what kinds of decisions lead a father and son to becoming strangers like in the movie.
I remember times when my dad and I were distant – pretty much around Max’s age! But my dad still knew what I was in to, who my friends were, and who I had a crush on. He still was a part of my life even when I didn’t want him to be. Maybe I had a better model of general dadliness than Goofy did. All Goofy had of his father is an old fishing rod and the memory of one fishing trip. Goofy and Max do connect by the end of the movie (during a song, of course), and Max is proud to introduce Roxanne to his dad (after his dad’s car explodes and Goofy is launched into the air and crashes through the roof of her porch), but the happy ending is sort of bittersweet when you think about all the years that Goofy missed with Max.
Of course, I think that because I’m a dad now and my son is suddenly 9. Thirteen-year-old Andy wouldn’t have thought about that. He didn’t know enough then. Just like Max didn’t know what to do when everyone wasn’t listening to him. Before that, Max didn’t know how to get Roxanne’s attention without hijacking an end-of-the-school-year assembly. Those gaps in knowledge are really Goofy’s fault when you think about it. Something Goofy corrects by the end.
I’ve changed a lot since 1995, and now I see why the flick was called “A Goofy Movie” instead of Max’s Great Adventure. It was Goofy’s story after all, his chance to actually be a dad.
I guess that means I’m old now, huh?
