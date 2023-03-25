Recently I was asked to pick up Violet and her friend Evalyn after a birthday party they had attended at the YMCA in Ridgway. Violet’s teeth and lips were green from licking the frosting from a St. Patrick’s Day cupcake, and both girls had a bag of candy to continue nibbling on as I drove them home. Just what we needed…
The first thing they asked me to do after buckling them in the back seat and starting the car, was to play some music. Since I didn’t think Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, or the Beach Boys would be too popular with these two six-year-olds, I took a chance on Pop Culture on Amazon Music. Soon they were singing along with songs by Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna, while I tried to understand the lyrics, but maybe it was for the best that I couldn’t.
The next thing I heard coming from the back seat was a conversation that went something like this:
Evalyn: “I got lots of presents at Christmas.”
Violet: “Me too and imagine this. When I asked my mom if I could get a Barbie dollhouse for Christmas, she said no, but Santa brought one anyway!”
Evalyn: “Yeah, well I saw Santa in the mall one day, and then I saw him at Burger King getting lunch, and they didn’t look anything alike.”
Violet: “I just know there has to be more than one Santa.”
Evalyn: “Yeah, because there’s just no way one person could get all around the world in ONE NIGHT.”
Violet: “It’s kind of confusing, but anyway he brought my Barbie dollhouse!”
We stopped and got two garbage bags full of winter coats, snowpants, boots, scarves, and mittens from the back of Lisa’s car, because a sled riding party was next on the agenda. After helping to stuff two children into snowpants, boots, and mittens, I was warm enough that I figured I could have gone outside without a coat. I brought the sleds in from the garage, and they went plodding through the six inches or more of fresh, heavy snow to the front yard.
I watched their first few unsuccessful attempts to get the sleds going as they ran and jumped on and went a few feet farther each time. Soon Evalyn came back in for a dry pair of mittens and declared she’d rather shovel the sidewalk because sled riding wasn’t going very well. Violet was still trying to sled ride, but then her wet mittens needed replaced too. I suggested building a snowman, but the snow didn’t pack well and soon they were both back inside where I collected the wet clothes that were strewn all over. Total time outside: 10 minutes.
I had spent the morning making hamburger vegetable soup, a fruit tray, and egg salad sandwiches, and it’s a good thing it was ready, because the girls had worked up an appetite by then. After lunch, they decided to play with the new Camping Barbies set I had gotten Violet for Christmas. The only problem was, they needed help putting the pink dome tent together. I told them to look at the directions and try to figure it out, knowing that I probably wouldn’t be any better at pitching the tent than they were. I’ve never pretended to be handy at putting things together, but I actually did manage to figure out how to make the tent stand up. They added the string lights to the awning and asked me to put the folding chairs together as they set up their firepit outside. They were really getting into it playing with marshmallow roasting sticks, a card game, and a few woodland animals. There was a telescope on a tripod for stargazing, and pillows and blankets for the 4 dolls to sleep on. By then the girls weren’t the only ones having fun!
Next the Play Doh was set up on the kitchen table. We have little patterned rolling pins for making designs, 3-D dinosaur molds that you stuff with Play Doh, a cement truck that turns out gray ropes that can be flattened to make roads, and dozens of animal molds, cutters and stamps. The girls were great about sharing their rolling pins with Grammy!
Next up was playing with the Big Foot Monster Radio Control Car named Twister. That was too popular to share with Grammy, so I had to be content to watch as they made it race down the hall and climb over things. They discovered quite by accident that it transforms into a flat car that will keep on moving even if it gets flipped over. The cat was fascinated as she watched it from her safe perch on the windowsill.
Remember the game Pass the Potato? Well, this version has something inside with the soft stuffing that lets the potato talk as it’s tossed from one person to the other. The girls had a great time throwing it to each other, making up their own rules as they went.
Two tired six-year-olds finished cleaning up the toys as I collected their clothes from the dryer and prepared to take them home. By then everything was slap-stick funny and I smiled as I listened to the delightful sound of their giggles.
So, that’s how my play date went, and I slept better that night than I had in a long time!
