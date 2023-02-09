A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about Tim joining basketball.
This has been a fun experience, and I’m amazed at how much Tim has improved since he started. He did get a little cold recently, which threw off his groove, but he’s doing very well. Recently, however, since our coaches are awesome people, a moment arose in a game where they could draw up a play to get Tim his first basket.
We have some pretty solid players on our team: three boys make up the bulk of our scoring. They’re already coordinated, laser-focused on the game, and so much fun to watch. Tim is one of those support players. He doesn’t lead the charge down the court, but he hustles and plays hard. Those boys made sure to draw away the defense and pass the ball to Tim. He got the ball, and he soon put the ball in the hoop. The crowd went wild.
I appreciate the kindness. Tim has taken other shots, but he’s been stuffed under the hoop each time. This time, the team managed to get him a clear shot. I’m shocked at how often the kid gets stuffed underneath. I haven’t kept track of the stat. I often keep track of rebounds and assists, just so I have something to cheer Tim on about, but being stuffed isn’t one of those stats. This time, I also got to cheer about a basket.
That first basket is a confidence booster. Kids who get one are likely to get more eventually. Some of the kids have gone from one basket to consistently getting two or three a few games later. The season is winding down, and Tim missed a couple of games when Joy and I had COVID, but I’m confident he’ll get more baskets and be even better next year.
It’s crazy how little things can boost or crush our confidence. I’m often amazed at how confidence does not cross activities. I have students who are magnificent on the court or field but can’t speak up to save their lives in class. I have kids who raise their hands for everything but can’t play aggressively in gym. Even I have noticed areas myself where I am supremely (and sometimes erroneously) confident and areas I have no confidence at all. I wish I could just transfer some confidence points from one area to the other, like when you’re building a character in a video game, and you can re-assign experience points to boost your abilities.
I wish the ease of sports confidence could transfer, too. One basket builds confidence on the court, but one successful speech in front of the class does not translate to more confidence. You almost have to flood them with tons of speeches in a short space of time. I worry that we have become so focused on “Failure is not an option!” that we’re weakening our kids’ ability to fail and recover. For some of my students, fear of failure or even making a small mistake is almost crippling. Thankfully, we have some outlets that allow our kids to try, fail, learn, and try again.
For Tim, though, basketball has generated excitement and a desire to do better. This is what every coach wants, and it’s what every teacher wants, too. I love when I hand a kid a rubric and they pay attention to my lesson and the notes I gave them so they can do better on the next paper. I like when I can give a kid enough confidence that they don’t have to clear every sentence with me before moving to the next. And as a dad, I’m trying to create an environment where Tim is unafraid to try new things, or even teach himself something if he wants to.
Seeing him get his first basket, it allowed me to be that overenthusiastic sports dad, extra loud in the crowd as I clap and cheer for my son. I didn’t know I had that in me. This whole sports thing has been a learning experience for the both of us.
I can’t wait to see what happens next.
q q q