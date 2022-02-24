We have two bicycles, but we are not really bikers.
Bikers ride bikes fast. They wear skin-tight clothing that exposes their rippling muscles. They don goggles beneath their helmets.
They go, “Zoom!”
My wife rides a Schwinn that these days is called a “beach cruiser.” It is a near duplicate of the fat-tired bicycles I used as a kid back in the 1950s and 1960s: Coaster brake inside the rear wheel. Just one gear or speed. Wide, comfortable handlebars and generous seat, allowing one to sit nearly erect while pedaling.
My own bike is a modern Trek. The left-hand shifter has three speeds. The right-hand shifter has eight speeds. If my math is correct, that is 24 speeds.
I use one speed. The left-hand shifter is set on “2” and the right-hand shifter is set on “4.”
That speed suits me along the nearly level streets and trails of the Florida Panhandle, where I ride my bicycle daily during our winter sojourn.
That speed also suits me about once every warm-weather month when I schlep my bicycle to the Redbank Valley bike-hike trailhead in Brookville and ride it to Summerville — maybe.
Between Brookville and Summerville, a distance of some eight miles, there are benches along the trail. Those are nice benches. The people who put those benches along the trail doubtless hope that trail-users will avail themselves of those benches.
So I do. I ride until a bench says, “Come. Sit on me.” Then I sit, and rest, and chitchat with passers-by who are not “bikers.” Some of those folks also ride bikes, but they, too, sit nearly erect and have only a nodding acquaintance with gear-shifting levers.
The bikers do not chat. They go, “Zoom!”
That is fine by me. I believe in physical fitness. Other people being physically fit could reduce health care costs, which ought to reduce my taxes — except that, well, we live in America, where taxes go in only one direction, up.
But I do smile and nod at the Zoomers.
With the rational bicycle-riders, I chitchat.
“Howyadoin’?” “Isn’t this sunshine great?” “No, I’m not in any trouble; I’m just reintroducing my posterior to this bench.”
No, wait.
Nobody chitchats along the Redbank Valley Trail in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, during February. The only people who even use the Redbank Valley Trail in February are wearing Bean boots, parkas, perhaps snowshoes, definitely hoods or hats with earflaps. They are cocooned. They are also, in a word, nutso. February in western Pennsylvania is fireside-chat month.
So I chitchatted while we were in Florida. There, the nutsos fit my previous definition of true “bikers.” The rational bicycle-riders wear looser-fitting shorts or jeans, T-shirts, perhaps light sweatshirts in the Panhandle, where temperatures are temperate, e.g., in the 60s.
They respond to my chitchat with chitchat of their own.
“Just great, howyadoin?” “Yeah, hey, I like your Pirates T shirt. You from Da Burgh? Beat ‘em Bucs — one of these years!”
Those folks stop riding. They might even get off their bicycles and sit nearby. After awhile, they decide to get going, or I decide to get going. It might be as far as a half-mile to get back to where we are staying, and suppertime is coming soon.
During the warmer months, I would like to ride my bike in and around Brookville.
God decided otherwise.
God put hills around Brookville. Hills are also within Brookville. One cannot get into downtown Brookville, or out of downtown Brookville, without going up a hill or down a hill.
Going down a hill to get into Brookville frightens me. My bicycle does not have those easily controlled rear-wheel coaster brakes. It has rubber pads that, theoretically, give me total control of my bicycle’s speed by tightening their grips on my bike’s wheel rims in conformity with the strength I use to squeeze the brake levers, which are near but not to be confused with the shift levers.
But rubber pads, squeezed strongly, squeal along the wheel rims. The squeals frighten me. Will the bicycle stop? Or will I crash headlong into the North Fork Creek bridge (east) or the Presbyterian Church (west)?
Getting up a hill to get out of Brookville with a bicycle can be done, but not (for me) on a bicycle. I can get up and out by being beside the bicycle, walking it and myself up the hill.
Attempting to ride a bicycle up a hill would force me to move the left-hand gear shift lever off “2” and/or move the right-hand shift lever off “4.”
What would happen then?
I do not know. I have had that bicycle for five years and those levers have never moved. They might fall off. Worse, they might laugh at me. “You want “1” and “8”? We give you “1” and “8.” Today, you Di-i-eeeeee!”
So I do not ride my bicycle in Brookville very often. I claim to ride my bicycle quite often in Florida, but in truth, much of that time is spent connecting my Pennsylvania posterior with Florida benches.
I like that.
Wanna chitchat?
q q q