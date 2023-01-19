I am a sports parent.
This is not something I ever expected to happen to me. I am completely nonathletic, totally nerdy, and didn’t exactly pass sports on as a priority. Yet, Tim wanted to play basketball.
Fourth-grade basketball is one of the purest forms of sport out there. I bet fourth grade anything is, especially if your parents are decent human beings and aren’t trying to break you into a sports superstar so they can make money on you. I googled it, out of college athletes, only 2% go pro. If you back that up to high school athletes, where not all of them will go to college or get accepted, that number becomes vanishingly small. You have a better chance of being struck by lightning – and that’s not an exaggeration! I bet if you narrow that down to fourth-grade basketball players in a rural Pennsylvania town, your number gets even smaller than “vanishingly small.” So why play? For fun, of course.
That’s why I tried it in middle school before giving up on it in high school. My basketball career was so short I don’t have any active memories of it. I’m willing to bet Dad doesn’t either. Then, I covered sports for the Courier when I was in high school. I didn’t really like sports, I was woefully nonathletic, and athletes rarely hung out with me because of reasons one and two. It’s not that we didn’t get along – I wasn’t bullied or anything – we just had little in common. But I learned about sports for the job, which did improve the reach of my potential friend group, and I did okay at writing about sports. I drove all over Western Pennsylvania to cover games, wracking up the miles on that 20-year-old hatchback my dad got me for $500. The speedometer barely worked, the gas gauge was broken, and the windows were bolted in place, but it got me where I wanted to go with one working speaker that I never could quite get fixed. That was my sports experience in high school. So when Tim said he wanted to do basketball, it’s not like I had any past glory I wanted to relive vicariously through him. I just get to watch Tim go out and play.
There are some super-fast and coordinated kids already! These kids must spend all their free time playing sports and watching sports. Then there are the kids who are in-between, athleticish. They try, have some core fundamentals, and seem to know some of what they’re doing. And then the kids who barely do sports. They try harder but have to learn basics. Imagine learning basics when you could have a growth spurt at any point and your arms are suddenly longer than you remember! No matter how athletic kids are, though, they’re still 10, and 10 is one of those ages you can’t help but advertising through a suddenly goofy dance you do, losing the rhythm of your run, or just falling. They stacked up for an inbound, the kid slapped the ball for his team to break, and out of the nine kids on the court, four of them ended up on the floor. Dribbling works fine until it doesn’t. Upper body strength can get the ball somewhere near the basket from the three-point line, and every now and then, someone just hands the ball to the other team. I admire our coaches. They are kind and patient with small children who could crack at any moment. Kids who suddenly have to go to the bathroom in the middle of the game, realize they didn’t bring this thing or that thing, or sometimes forget which direction they’re going. The coaches patiently tell them their plays and get them as much playing time as they can.
I enjoy it. In some cases, this is the first time I’ve seen faces to go with the names Tim talks about. Some of my colleagues have kids in basketball, too, so we sit together and discuss how we can help our boys improve on some skill or another. Or we just talk about work. It’s a community formed through mutual interests inside a community formed by mutual employment inside a community formed by mutual geography.
Win or lose, points or no, rebounds or out-of-bounds, Tim comes back with a big smile. As long as he’s having fun, I’ll have fun. I don’t think I’ll become that parent who yells at a ref for taking a fourth-grade game as seriously as March Madness. I know I won’t make my kid do laps or berate him for missing free throws. I’ll just mirror back the smile and check to see if he remembered to bring everything.
I’m a sports parent. I never thought it would happen, but that’s okay. I’m learning how to do this dad thing as Tim teaches me. I’m finding that there’s fun to be had in experiences I didn’t have before.
But I don’t remember bleachers being this uncomfortable when I was in high school. I wonder if it has something to do with how bleacher technology has gotten worse in the last 20 years. I’m sure it has nothing to do with my age.
