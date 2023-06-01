The Altoona Curve, and I imagine a bunch of other sports thingies, do this really awesome event called “Hero of the Game.” In this, they have a veteran come down to the field and put them up on the big screen for the whole crowd to cheer for them. It’s really nice.
It’s nicer recently because my dad was a hero of the game. Back in the pre-Andy times, Dad was in the Air Force and served overseas. At the Curve game, he and Mom went down on the field, had a little bio – expertly written by my sister since all of us are pretty decent writers – read over the loudspeakers, and the crowd cheered.
It made me think about what we do for veterans in our communities. Now, officially, Memorial Day is for “honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces,” according to Wikipedia. We often make it about honoring every veteran or honoring everyone who died. I’m not going to be one of those guys who demands everyone knows why they celebrate a holiday. However, I think it’s worth noting that holidays evolve and change based on current practice, and the current practice is to treat Memorial Day a little like Veterans Day. Still, drive down almost any Main Street and look on the light poles, you’ll see banners with veterans’ pictures on them. Drive across many bridges and you’ll see a veteran’s name on it. Even businesses that have absolutely nothing to do with veterans have “We’re united in supporting our troops” billboards as if that has anything to do with the quality of their products.
So, is it lip service? Or billboard service?
I don’t know.
Dad is one of those veterans who doesn’t want to be honored. He really doesn’t like attention drawn to his service. I know quite a few like him. I’ve also known a few veterans who make sure to shout that they’re a veteran to everyone in earshot. In either case, we have veteran organizations that support them. I feel like the loud veterans get many of those opportunities, but the quiet ones probably don’t get as much recognition based on their average level of volume. If my sister hadn’t found out about the Hero of the Game, would Dad have been honored like that?
I have said before that we as a country need to do a lot better for our veterans. We spend billions of dollars to make war, but we don’t spend nearly enough to integrate those who fight our wars back into civilian life when they return. Way too many struggle with mental health issues, and so many end up homeless. Google the numbers some time.
But what about the veterans in our own lives? Everybody knows one, and what’s that veteran’s story? Some of the quiet ones may not want to tell you, but I bet you can get them talking if you actually care. I know what Dad will tell me about his time, and I have many a story about Grandpa Bundy during World War II, though I think a few of those stories were embellished or made-up whole cloth by my Uncle Lenny. One of my greatest privileges is when I met Joy’s grandfather in Georgia. He told me a story of coming home from World War II and a couple of captured German jet planes buzzed the boat he was on. Think of it! Back then, jets weren’t as ubiquitous as they are now. What must have that sounded like? He said it was like someone tore the air apart.
My father-in-law said he hadn’t heard that story before. I think that’s true of so many veterans. They have so many stories, and they just need the right person to tell them to.
So, hey, Veterans Day is November 11, of course. Between now and then, let’s do more than banners and such. Let’s sit down and talk. Let’s hear some stories. If you’re like me and not a veteran, find a way to help out. Raise some awareness. Tell your representatives that they need to do more than lip service to veterans. Give to some organization that meets a need you’re passionate about. And sit down and listen. If they don’t want to talk about themselves, I bet you can get them to talk about some buddies they had.
And if you are a veteran looking for some support or some people who understand what you’ve done, check out your local American Legion. They’re always looking for people to help. And families of veterans can join up with the American Legion Auxiliary. Those are just a couple of organizations that you can look into, and I don’t mean to exclude any others as long as they’re doing good work.
On a somber note, Dad’s in the Honor Guard, and I know that there is a need for more people willing to go to veterans’ funerals and give them the honors they deserve. Dad’s been very busy with the Honor Guard, and I’m sure the one in your area needs an extra hand, too.
It was quite a moment seeing Dad out on the field, waving at the crowd, as they cheered for him. Dad does so much without fanfare, and I think he deserves a little. I bet you know a veteran who does, too. One who prefers to stay behind the scenes but should get the spotlight every once in a while.
- - -