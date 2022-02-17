I will not complain if I need to pay more money next year for a dog license.
The basic fee, $6.50 for a neutered male, has not increased in more than 20 years. As a “senior citizen,” I pay $4.50 for a license for Buddy, our 12-year-old collie-beagle mix. Sadly, I won’t need another license for Ralph, Buddy’s companion. He died last year, also age 12.
The latest proposal would increase the basic $6.50 fee to $10. Presumably, I would be dinged an extra $2 for Buddy’s license.
To me, the license is worth the money.
Twice in recent years, I have been told by the dog license people that one of our dogs had been located after having run off.
Sadly, Sonnet, a cockapoo, was found dead after having been hit by a car. She and Ralph had been terribly frightened by the same event that left me dazed and nearly blinded, a lightning strike that was way too close for comfort.
By the time I recovered my senses, the two dogs had vanished at a dead run over the hilltop. Three days later, Ralph came limping back home. The sad call from the dog law folks gave us the small comfort of knowing that Sonnet was not still wandering, frightened, hungry and alone.
The other call was more gratifying. Henry the beagle, our usually shy and unassuming dog, had been found safe by someone living two miles away.
Henry was the least troublesome dog I had ever had — 90 percent of the time. A rescue dog, he showed signs of previous abuse and usually seemed content to just follow me around.
The other 10 percent? “RABBIT!”
He would be walking along placidly when the thought occurred.
Within an instant, placid Henry would be transformed, bugling full-throated as he took off after ... what?
I never saw an actual rabbit that sent Henry racing off about once a month. But whether he had caught a scent or just had an image in his mind’s eye, there was no keeping Henry from bolting.
He usually did not get very far.
I usually hooked Henry’s collar to a 20-foot-long soft fabric lead used by folks who train bird dogs. Henry could easily tug the lead with no effort across our mowed six acres.
But when he bolted, the lead would quickly get tangled up in scrub grass or brush near the bottom of the nearby hill.
Retrieving Henry had to wait until dark, and the procedure stretched the patience of one of our other neighbors.
Tangled up, Henry would simply sit or lie down where he was during the day.
At night, he grew lonesome and hungry. Atop the hill, I would blow on a whistle.
Henry would howl mournfully.
Using my flashlight, I would step off the distance and retrieve the dog and tangled leash. The thought of “RABBIT!’ would be long gone from Henry. He would hang his head contritely as we trudged back home to bowls of water and dog food.
When Henry’s license came into play, his “RABBIT!” fixation had occurred when he was not toting the long lead behind him. The neighbor found him, checked the license, and set in motion the call that reunited us.
That is worth a few bucks more to me.
The license fee increase is needed in part because there are 14 dog law warden positions that are vacant — and there is not enough money to hire replacements.
The license fee money also supports the call-in system that gives those who locate a lost dog a reliable telephonic path back to their owners.
And the money also goes toward eliminating one of Pennsylvania’s recurring evils. It pays the salaries of inspectors who distinguish between legitimate, caring dog breeders and money-hungry puppy mills, the source of way too many abused pups and genetically inbred animals.
So, yes, I’ll gladly pay an extra $2 for Buddy’s next license, plus another couple bucks for a license for a replacement dog for Ralph later this year.
Our area’s state legislators, Rep. Brian Smith and Sen. Cris Dush, are generally anti-tax, and that’s good.
But there are exceptions to every political stance. To me, the dog license fee increase is just such an exception.
I could not pay my bills today if my income had not increased for 24 years. The dog law people can’t, either.
So I think the Legislature and the governor ought to fix this glaring defect in our dog law, and keep the path open to recover our beloved pets when they get lost.
That can happen in a one-word instant: “RABBIT!”
